FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Signs of house price stagnation
in Switzerland
herald a soft landing for the market rather than a residential
property crash,
Fitch Ratings says. Sustained demand will offset the downward
pressure from
Swiss franc appreciation, macro-prudential regulation, and
possible restrictions
on immigration. We expect prices to stabilize in the medium
term.
Nationally, residential property price growth slowed in 2013 and
2014, following
more than a decade of price rises. In some of the most expensive
regions, prices
are stagnating or even falling. Countrywide, affordability as
measured by the
ratio of house price to GDP per capita appears to have
stabilized, which
suggests prices have peaked.
We think severe price falls are unlikely. Prices have risen
steadily but not
exponentially, and are not comparable with some other
jurisdictions that
experienced dramatic corrections. Construction is constrained by
capacity
bottlenecks, while low interest rates, low unemployment and
economic and income
growth will maintain demand. Low and stable vacancy rates (below
1% for
Switzerland overall) suggest that fundamentals will continue to
support prices.
The Swiss National Bank has introduced measures to tighten
lending criteria,
such as a required minimum of 10% equity funding. Falling
affordability in
certain regions, such as Lake Geneva and Western Switzerland,
means there is
little room for further increases there, (vacancy rates in
expensive regions
have started to rise, but from very low levels).
Immigration has been a major source of demand, and looks likely
to be subject to
a quota following last year's referendum, although what form
this takes is
unclear. Swiss franc appreciation since the SNB abandoned its
euro/franc ceiling
will slow economic growth, and could reduce demand from foreign
buyers.
These factors mean prices will stabilize. The SNB's regulatory
moves are already
having an impact, with mortgage lending growth slowing and the
share of
high-loan-to-value (LTV) new mortgages falling since 2013. LTV
distribution in
the cover pools of the two Fitch-rated Swiss covered bond
programmes has
remained stable. Housing demand may shift from expensive urban
areas to the
surrounding rural areas, as has been seen in Germany.
We examine key elements of the Swiss residential property market
in a Special
Report published today and available at www.fitchratings.com, or
by clicking the
link above.
