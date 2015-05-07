(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi
Kredi Portfoy
Yonetimi's (Yapi Kredi) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest
Standards (tur)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Yapi Kredi's well-established,
expanding domestic
franchise and a diversified business and client mix. It takes
into account the
company's robust investment, risk and governance framework and
an upgrade of its
operational and IT platform, which is nearing completion. The
rating also
recognises the depth and overall stability of its staff and a
recently
reorganised front-office.
Key challenges facing Yapi Kredi are adapting its business model
and practices
to a changing regulatory environment and competitive landscape.
In that respect,
Yapi is about to complete a major system migration and custodian
change.
Yapi Kredi's 'Highest Standards (tur)' rating is based on the
following category
scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: High
Company
As the second-largest asset manager in Turkey, Yapi Kredi has an
established
market presence, supported by the banking network of its parent
Yapi ve Kredi
Bankasi A.S. (YKB), (BBB/F3/Stable). Support from shareholders
and strong,
stable profitability (51.3% operating margin) provide solid
funding for
investment, IT and regulatory needs. Yapi Kredi's staffing is
characterised by
depth and overall stability.
Controls
Yapi Kredi has an effective risk and governance framework that
is well-embedded
in the business and also benefits from the independent oversight
of control
functions and committees. Yapi Kredi's internal control,
compliance and audit
practices are in line with international standards.
Investments
Yapi Kredi implements a traditional, research-driven investment
process in a
disciplined and controlled manner. Key investment decisions are
consensual and
documented at a weekly investment committee. A reorganisation of
front-office
functions in 2014 led to better alignment with clients and
promoted internal
mobility.
Operations
The operating model is straightforward as almost all
transactions are currently
executed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Yapi Kredi's operations
and IT are
outsourced to YKB. Yapi Kredi has also appointed YKB as
custodian. Client
reporting, which is aligned with local market practices, is
produced at Yapi
Kredi.
Technology
Yapi Kredi's IT platform is overall robust and matches the
requirements of the
business. YKB has conducted a major system replacement to better
integrate its
front- and back-office systems and to comply with new Turkish
funds regulation.
Yapi Kredi is well-prepared for system migration before the new
regulatory
requirements become effective on 1 July 2015.
Company Profile
As a 100% subsidiary of YKB, Yapi Kredi is ultimately owned by a
strategic equal
partnership of Koc Group and UniCredit. It provides a range of
asset management
products and services, including mutual funds, discretionary
portfolio
management for corporate and individual clients, investment
advisory services,
private pension fund management and private fund management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover, deterioration of processes and
policies, inability to
comply with new regulatory requirements, or significant
operational or IT
failure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
