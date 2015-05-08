(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable
Outlooks, and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The National Long-Term
Rating has been
affirmed at 'AA+(tur)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Istanbul's continued strong operating
performance, wealthy
economy and solid fiscal management. They also take into account
the FX risk the
city is exposed to and an expected increase in debt, reflecting
large capex in
2015-2017. Fitch expects operating performance to remain strong,
with sound debt
coverage (direct risk to current balance) of under two years.
The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectations that the city's operating
performance and debt
metrics should remain consistent with the current ratings.
Fitch projects Istanbul to post strong operating margins above
50% in 2015-2017,
supported by its large and well-diversified tax base. The local
economy was
resilient against the adverse sentiment change in the
international capital
markets in 2014. The city's tax revenue in 2014 grew 10.3% yoy,
which together
with a one-off increase in its account receivables resulted in
an operating
margin of 65.7%.
Fitch expects that Istanbul's strong operating surpluses and
asset sale proceeds
will cover the bulk of its TRL25bn investment to be implemented
in 2015-2017.
Istanbul plans to construct additional metro lines of 200km in
2014-2019. Forty
per cent of the capital spending will be funded by asset sales
and
privatisation, according to the city's estimates, with the
remainder coming from
budget surplus and borrowings.
Direct debt stood at TRY4.6bn at end-2014, down 10% yoy and
equal to 41% of its
current revenue. Debt-to-current revenue decreased to below one
year for the
first time since 2007. However, given the sharp depreciation of
the Turkish lira
of 16.2% against USD in the year to date, Fitch expects the
debt-to-current
balance to increase to 1.3 years but remain below two years in
2015-2017, under
the weighted average maturity of its debt stock of 8.4 years.
Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of
elevated financial
volatility because 94% of its debt was foreign
currency-denominated at end-2014,
up from 93%in 2013. Istanbul has been increasing its FX
borrowing due high
domestic interest rates and the short-term maturity profile of
its domestic
loans. Additionally, Istanbul's dependence on imported rolling
stocks for its
investments in transportation infrastructure further exposes the
city to foreign
currency-denominated funding.
At end-2014 indirect debt represented 5.1% of Istanbul's
operating revenue.
Contingent liabilities are limited and municipal companies are
to larger extent
self-supporting in their debt. We classify the debt of IETT,
Istanbul's bus
operator, and the intercompany borrowing of Istanbul from its
affiliated
establishment ISKI (water provider) as other Fitch-classified
debt. IETT's debt
is projected to decline to about EUR100m in 2017 to 1% of
Istanbul operating
revenue. Istanbul's borrowing from ISKI totalled TRL1.469bn in
2010-2014 (13% of
the city's operating revenue). According to Turkish law
metropolitan
municipalities may borrow from their affiliated establishments
at zero cost.
Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub, contributing on average
27.4% of the
gross value added in 2004-2011. Rapid urbanisation and continued
immigration
flows challenge the province with a continued need for
infrastructure
investments. In 2013 the population grew 3.2% yoy to 14.2
million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign ratings (BBB-/BBB/Stable/F3)
would prompt a
downgrade of Istanbul's ratings. Material deterioration of the
debt servicing
capacity of the city as a result of persistent financial
instability and further
depreciation of the Turkish lira or a deterioration of the
deficit before
financing to more than 10% of total revenues could also prompt a
downgrade,
although this is not Fitch's base case scenario.
An upgrade of the sovereign ratings may result in a similar
action on Istanbul's
ratings subject to a reduction of the city's foreign currency
exposure to below
35% of its outstanding debt, continued strong budgetary
performance and
consistent management policies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 134
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strabe 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
