(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'AA+(tur)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Istanbul's continued strong operating performance, wealthy economy and solid fiscal management. They also take into account the FX risk the city is exposed to and an expected increase in debt, reflecting large capex in 2015-2017. Fitch expects operating performance to remain strong, with sound debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) of under two years. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the city's operating performance and debt metrics should remain consistent with the current ratings. Fitch projects Istanbul to post strong operating margins above 50% in 2015-2017, supported by its large and well-diversified tax base. The local economy was resilient against the adverse sentiment change in the international capital markets in 2014. The city's tax revenue in 2014 grew 10.3% yoy, which together with a one-off increase in its account receivables resulted in an operating margin of 65.7%. Fitch expects that Istanbul's strong operating surpluses and asset sale proceeds will cover the bulk of its TRL25bn investment to be implemented in 2015-2017. Istanbul plans to construct additional metro lines of 200km in 2014-2019. Forty per cent of the capital spending will be funded by asset sales and privatisation, according to the city's estimates, with the remainder coming from budget surplus and borrowings. Direct debt stood at TRY4.6bn at end-2014, down 10% yoy and equal to 41% of its current revenue. Debt-to-current revenue decreased to below one year for the first time since 2007. However, given the sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira of 16.2% against USD in the year to date, Fitch expects the debt-to-current balance to increase to 1.3 years but remain below two years in 2015-2017, under the weighted average maturity of its debt stock of 8.4 years. Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of elevated financial volatility because 94% of its debt was foreign currency-denominated at end-2014, up from 93%in 2013. Istanbul has been increasing its FX borrowing due high domestic interest rates and the short-term maturity profile of its domestic loans. Additionally, Istanbul's dependence on imported rolling stocks for its investments in transportation infrastructure further exposes the city to foreign currency-denominated funding. At end-2014 indirect debt represented 5.1% of Istanbul's operating revenue. Contingent liabilities are limited and municipal companies are to larger extent self-supporting in their debt. We classify the debt of IETT, Istanbul's bus operator, and the intercompany borrowing of Istanbul from its affiliated establishment ISKI (water provider) as other Fitch-classified debt. IETT's debt is projected to decline to about EUR100m in 2017 to 1% of Istanbul operating revenue. Istanbul's borrowing from ISKI totalled TRL1.469bn in 2010-2014 (13% of the city's operating revenue). According to Turkish law metropolitan municipalities may borrow from their affiliated establishments at zero cost. Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub, contributing on average 27.4% of the gross value added in 2004-2011. Rapid urbanisation and continued immigration flows challenge the province with a continued need for infrastructure investments. In 2013 the population grew 3.2% yoy to 14.2 million. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign ratings (BBB-/BBB/Stable/F3) would prompt a downgrade of Istanbul's ratings. Material deterioration of the debt servicing capacity of the city as a result of persistent financial instability and further depreciation of the Turkish lira or a deterioration of the deficit before financing to more than 10% of total revenues could also prompt a downgrade, although this is not Fitch's base case scenario. An upgrade of the sovereign ratings may result in a similar action on Istanbul's ratings subject to a reduction of the city's foreign currency exposure to below 35% of its outstanding debt, continued strong budgetary performance and consistent management policies. Contact: Primary Analyst Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 76 80 76 134 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strabe 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.