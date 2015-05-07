(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby Healthcare PLC's (DHC) GB446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the project's solid operational performance and steady debt service profile as well as strong relationship shown between all counterparties. DHC is a project company holding a 40-year contract with the Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the grantor) to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Royal Derby Hospital in Derby, UK, as part of the UK government's private finance initiative (PFI) programme. The project has been operational since March 2009 when construction was completed. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating is based on the following factors, among others: Revenue Risk: Stronger As an availability-based project, revenue is derived from a unitary charge that is based on a well-defined performance regime and subject to deductions for adverse performance across the services provided (hard facilities management (FM), soft FM and sterile services). The project continues to present low levels of deductions. The unitary charge features some inflation-linkage and is divided into portions that fluctuate with the corresponding costs. The grantor's weak financial situation is "subject to enforcement action" by the monitor. However, no delays on payments are expected from the trust and its credit strength is supported by a deed of safeguard from the UK government. Operation Risk: Midrange Fitch considers the involvement of seasoned project parties such as Innisfree (the sole sponsor) and Skanska (hard FM provider) as positive for the transaction. DHC is run by an experienced management team outsourced from a specialist PFI project operator currently responsible for 21 UK hospitals (HCP Social Infrastructure (UK) Ltd). Both ISS (soft FM provider) and Synergy (sterile services provider) have seen a considerable reduction in performance deductions following the implementation of revised performance regimes. Fitch continues to regard the strong working relationship between DHC and the grantor as supportive of the rating. This is evidenced by a range of accommodations and compromises that have been enacted in order to achieve cost-savings and enhance liquidity for the grantor, which is particularly important given tight central government budgets. Infrastructure/Renewal: Midrange The project's lifecycle profile is slightly back ended although this is mitigated by a three-year forward-looking maintenance reserve account (any underspend of the lifecycle reserve is ring-fenced to prevent distribution to sponsors). Based on reports from the technical analyst for the project (Faithful + Gould), Fitch has not identified any significant areas of concern over the medium term. Debt Structure: Stronger The rated bonds are fully amortising, with a two-year tail to concession maturity and are fixed rate. The project also features a six-month debt service reserve account and a change in law reserve. Forecast minimum and average annual debt service cover ratios (ADSCR) are 1.15x and 1.21x, respectively. These metrics are at the lower end of Fitch's indicative 'BBB' cover ratio range of 1.20-1.40x average DSCR for availability-based projects. However, the lifecycle break-even results are robust and DHC is further protected by the ability to benchmark soft FM costs, limiting possible future increases in costs. The project is most directly comparable to Meridian Hospital Company PLC (BBB+/Stable), another NHS Hospital PFI, as it shares the same key sponsor and soft FM provider. Meridian has stronger metrics (minimum/average ADSCR of 1.33x and 1.6x, respectively), justifying the one-notch differential. RATING SENSITIVITIES Project revenues could be adversely impacted in a number of scenarios, including increased general costs, hard FM expenses and corporation tax. A sustained increase in lifecycle costs would likely result in negative rating action. A downgrade could also be caused by any operational issues that result in a sustained reduction in coverage (average ADSCR below 1.2x). Fitch may take positive rating action if the average ADSCR is consistently above 1.3x. DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA Assurance S.A. Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee as it does not maintain a rating on the guarantor and therefore the rating of DHC's bonds solely reflects the project's underlying credit quality. Contact: Primary Analyst Ana Relanzon Camino Analyst +44 203 530 1158 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dan Robertson Managing Director +44 203 530 1312 Committee Chairperson Olivier Delfour Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 21 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 12 July 2012 and 'Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Projects', dated 18 June 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 