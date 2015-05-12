(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit
Card Issuance
2015-1 AG and 2015-2 AG's notes, backed by Swiss credit card
receivables,
expected ratings as follows:
Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG
Class A notes, due June 2020: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes, due June 2020: 'A+sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
Class C notes, due June 2020: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-2 AG
Class A notes, due June 2022: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes, due June 2022: 'A+sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
Class C notes, due June 2022: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to the information already received.
Additionally Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the existing
tranches issued by
Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd and Swiss Credit Card No.2
Ltd and upgraded
the class B notes of each series as follows:
Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd
CHF237.8 Class A notes, due June 2017: affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
CHF7.8m Class B notes, due June 2017: upgraded to 'A+sf' from
'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
CHF5.0m Class C notes, due June 2017: affirmed at 'BBBsf';
Outlook Stable
Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.2 Ltd
CHF189.8 Class A notes, due June 2018: affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
CHF6.2m Class B notes, due June 2018: upgraded to 'A+sf' from
'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
CHF4.0m Class C notes, due June 2018: affirmed at 'BBBsf';
Outlook Stable
The notes to be issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG
and 2015-2 AG
will be the third and fourth issuances from the trust, which is
collateralised
by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card receivables originated
by Credit Suisse
AG (Credit Suisse; A/Stable/F1) using the American Express,
MasterCard and Visa
networks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Asset Performance
A large share of the trust consists of either card types that
require full
monthly repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire
outstanding balance
monthly which has a significant positive impact on transaction
performance.
Fitch has set charge-off expectations at 2.5% - significantly
lower than base
cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. Steady state
monthly payment rate
and yield assumptions were set at 60% and 13% respectively.
Originator and Servicer Linkage
Due to the revolving nature of the underlying assets,
performance exhibits a
close link to the originator/servicer and will be influenced by
monitoring and
risk management procedures in place. Fitch conducted a review of
the origination
and servicing functions of Credit Suisse and Swisscard in April
2015. The
policies and procedures were satisfactory, as were
implementation and controls.
Set-Off and Commingling Risk
Deposit set-off risk is higher than in other Fitch rated credit
card
transactions as Credit Suisse is one of the two largest deposit
taking
institutions in Switzerland and encompasses accounts of many
high net worth
individuals. The risk was estimated at around 2.56% as of March
2015 after
accounting for the Swiss deposit protection scheme which is
available to protect
deposits up to CHF100,000.
Commingling risk is also higher than in UK trusts, due to a
combination of the
high monthly payment rate and the fact that funds are collected
to originator
accounts for two days before being swept to transaction
accounts. Fitch gained
comfort from the high minimum seller share, which will be 11.1%
at closing
(compared to 5% - 7% in UK trusts).
Stable Asset Outlook
Fitch's outlook for the Swiss economy is stable, with
unemployment expected to
remain around 3%, which is the lowest among European peer
countries. We do not
expect the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc, following the
Swiss National
Bank's decision to cease supporting the floor of 1.20 on the
EUR/CHF exchange
rate, to have a negative impact on the performance of the
programme, as changes
in unemployment is the driving factor for consumer credit card
receivables'
performance.
Credit enhancement for the class A notes of each series is
provided via
overcollateralisation created by the subordination of the class
B, and C notes.
These notes will rank pari passu with the respective notes from
the first and
second issuances.
The upgrades of the existing class B notes reflect Fitch's
updated asset
assumptions assigned for the trust in the course of the expected
rating analysis
for the new issuances, as highlighted in the presale report.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior note ratings are sensitive to changes in MPRs and
charge-offs and
thus only a long-term substantial change in payment behaviour
paired with
increasing charge-off rates would put the notes under rating
pressure.
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs
(Class A/ Class B/
Class C)
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 15%: 'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AAsf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BBB-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A/
Class B/ Class C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'AA-sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A/
Class B/ Class
C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce Yield by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce Yield by 25%: 'AA+sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBB-sf'
Reduce Yield by 35%: 'AA+sf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BB+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs
and reduced MPR
(Class A/Class B/ Class C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 15% and reduce MPR by 15%:
'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/
'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 25%:
'AA-sf' / 'Asf'/
'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 35%:
'A+sf' / 'BBB+sf'/
'BB+sf'
A presale report, including further information on transaction
related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information
that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sinead Egan
Director
+44 20 3530 1492
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Krug
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Committee Chairperson
Andreas Wilgen
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1171
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Data Adequacy:
Fitch reviewed the results of a third party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information at closing of the first issuance in 2012,
which indicated
no adverse findings material to the rating analysis.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Sources of information: transaction documents and historical
performance data
provided by the originator as at March 2015.
Applicable criteria, Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria,
dated 30 May 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured
Finance', dated 17
July 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured
Finance
Transaction and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
