NEW YORK/BOGOTA, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Black Gold Re LTD. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Black Gold Re's rating (BGRe, or the captive company) considers
the full support
of its parent (Ecopetrol has a local-currency Issuer Default
Rating [LC IDR] of
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook), due to the strong linkage and
strategic importance
of the captive company to Ecopetrol (the parent). The rating
also reflects a
good and stable operating performance, strong capitalization and
liquidity
levels and adequate reinsurance protection.
BGRe's rating is equalized to its parent's rating, considering
that Fitch has
categorized this subsidiary as a 'Core Captive'. Ecopetrol's
ratings are also
linked to the credit profile of the Republic of Colombia (local
and foreign
currency IDRs of 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively, Stable
Outlook), who owns 88.5%
of the company's total capital. Ecopetrol conducts business as
Grupo Ecopetrol
(GEE).
BGRe is a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol, given its strategic
importance for risk
management and GEE's insurance coverage. BGRe's support from its
parent is
evidenced by Ecopetrol's formal support for BGRe's investment
portfolio
administration, the provision of resources for optimal operation
of the
reinsurance company, and the explicit commitment through open
notes and the
transference of strong corporate governance practices as well as
the alignment
of objectives and strategy.
Profitability remained strong and adequate (ROAA of 7.0%
Dec-2014; 6.3%
Dec-2013). Despite a surge in retained claims (+86.0%
Dec-2014/2013) due to
adverse events in Sabotage and Terrorism, claims remain modest
against base
premiums and net results. Gross and net loss ratios are
preserved below peer
average, which reflects a deep knowledge of the underwritten
risks and sound
technical pricing. Profitability metrics remained favorable,
driven mainly by
growing ceding commissions and controlled operating costs.
Complementing good
technical results, portfolio performance was also positive in
line with better
conditions in financial markets.
BGRe's capital and liquidity position continued to be sound,
providing a strong
cushion against the risks faced by the reinsurer. As of December
2014, company's
equity reached US$169.5 million and has maintained a steady
growth rate over the
last four years (average 2014-2010: 9.8%). BGRe's capital base
is mainly
composed of tier I capital, supported by its highly profitable
operation, which
influences leverage and liquidity ratios that remain low in
comparison with
peers. Earned premiums-to-capital ratio was 0.04x, the
liability/equity ratio
was 0.26x and the coverage of liquid assets over reserves was
6.3x.
The maximum loss per event is at the upper end in comparison
with peers;
however, this exposure is offset by its parent's ample capital
and support. The
maximum loss exposure per event is 2.95% of BGRe's equity and
the aggregated
exposures reached 5.90% of the equity, which are gradually
decreasing along with
capital growth. The accepted aggregated exposure for all surety
bond policies
may represent 4.72x of BGRe's equity and 2.6% of Ecopetrol's
equity in light of
the shareholder's explicit formal guarantee of 100% coverage on
these policies.
The reinsurance pool is highly fragmented in each business line,
with a program
composed of internationally recognized reinsurers with high
credit quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch does not anticipate any
changes in the
rating, as long as there are no any changes in the reinsurer
retention policies
or ceding structure. It is also expected that the technical
performance,
liquidity and leverage ratios will remain at appropriate levels.
Events that may lead to a downgrade include negative changes in
the rating of
Ecopetrol and the ability and willingness of the parent to
provide support to
BGRe, which is deemed by Fitch as a scenario of low probability.
