(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings continues to expect the
capitalization of
the combined PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE) and AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
(AXIS) to be
within its rating guidelines based on additional information
reviewed by Fitch
following the agency's non-rating action commentary published on
May 4, 2015.
Fitch has taken no rating actions on either PRE or AXIS as a
result of the
revised PRE-AXIS amalgamation agreement that adds an $11.50 per
share dividend
to be paid to PRE's shareholders immediately prior to closing.
This enhanced
merger term was in response to a rival bid by EXOR S.p.A.'s
(EXOR) that PRE
rejected.
Fitch expects the combined PRE-AXIS to maintain moderate
operating and financial
leverage ratios based on pro forma projections that consider the
one-time
special dividend to PRE shareholders and planned post-merger
share repurchase
activities. Pro forma net premiums written-to-shareholders'
equity is expected
to be 0.8x with a financial leverage ratio of approximately 16%
and debt plus
preferred equity to total capital of about 24%. Fitch would
have a negative
view of any additional capital reductions that significantly
increased these
metrics for the combined organization.
For additional comments on the PartnerRe-AXIS combination see
Fitch's non-rating
action commentaries published on May 4, 2015 and April 15, 2015
and rating
action commentaries published on Jan. 26, 2015.
Contact for PRE:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Contact for AXIS:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Secondary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.