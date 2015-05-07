(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings continues to expect the capitalization of the combined PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE) and AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXIS) to be within its rating guidelines based on additional information reviewed by Fitch following the agency's non-rating action commentary published on May 4, 2015. Fitch has taken no rating actions on either PRE or AXIS as a result of the revised PRE-AXIS amalgamation agreement that adds an $11.50 per share dividend to be paid to PRE's shareholders immediately prior to closing. This enhanced merger term was in response to a rival bid by EXOR S.p.A.'s (EXOR) that PRE rejected. Fitch expects the combined PRE-AXIS to maintain moderate operating and financial leverage ratios based on pro forma projections that consider the one-time special dividend to PRE shareholders and planned post-merger share repurchase activities. Pro forma net premiums written-to-shareholders' equity is expected to be 0.8x with a financial leverage ratio of approximately 16% and debt plus preferred equity to total capital of about 24%. Fitch would have a negative view of any additional capital reductions that significantly increased these metrics for the combined organization. For additional comments on the PartnerRe-AXIS combination see Fitch's non-rating action commentaries published on May 4, 2015 and April 15, 2015 and rating action commentaries published on Jan. 26, 2015. Contact for PRE: Primary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Contact for AXIS: Primary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Secondary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.