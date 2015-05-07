(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc's
(AA-/F1+/Stable) reported
pre-tax profit of USD7.1bn in 1Q15 was strong, in Fitch Ratings'
view, due to
improved performance in its Global Banking and Markets (GB&M)
business line,
steady contributions from commercial and retail banking,
controlled expenses and
moderate loan impairments. The pre-tax profit rose by 4% from
1Q14's.
Non-recurring items, overall, were not material.
The banking group's capital remained unchanged as the strength
of the US dollar
- mainly relative to the pound and euro - generated USD4.1bn of
currency
translation losses which wiped-out earnings retention net of
dividends of 24bps
of risk-weighted assets at end-March 2015. Risk-weighted assets
declined
slightly because asset growth and higher traded risk was offset
by run-offs and
foreign exchange movements. Consequently, HSBC's regulatory
end-point Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2% at end-March 2015, Fitch's core
capital ratio
11.6% and the group's leverage ratio 4.9% (compared with 11.1%,
11.7% and 4.8%,
respectively, at end-2014).
HSBC's reported cost efficiency ratio in the quarter improved
markedly to 56%
from 67% in 2014 in the absence of significant provisions for
legal and
conduct-related proceedings. Loan quality held up very well with
impairments of
just 4% of revenues or 24bps of loans (annualised). Both
indicators meet
management's broader objectives. In addition, the 1Q15 risk
adjusted
profitability of 2.4% falls into the target range of 2.2%-2.6%.
The share of more volatile markets-related activities and
balance sheet
management increased to 20% of 1Q15 revenue from 15% in 2014
amid strong
performance in the credit and rates businesses, good performance
in equities and
foreign exchange due to increased volatility and flows,
respectively, and gains
on the sale of securities. The share of businesses that benefit
from the group's
global network, including corporate lending and payment services
and trade
finance, in revenue in turn declined to 31% from 34% in 2014.
Retail banking and
wealth management activities revenues remained key contributors
to revenue at
37% (2014: 40%).
Asia contributed a stable 57% to 1Q15 profit. Europe's share
increased to 26%
(2014: 24%) while profit contributions from North America and
the Middle East
declined to 7% each (2014: 8% each ) and Latin-America to 3%
(2014: 4%).
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong SAR
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 203530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.