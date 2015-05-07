(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the strategic
initiatives announced by
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/Stable) today should
strengthen the
group's credit profile, although positive rating action is not
warranted.
Specifically, the initiatives would allow NAB to focus on its
core markets of
Australia and New Zealand, as well as position the bank well,
relative to
domestic peers to address a likely increase in regulatory
capital requirements.
NAB's UK banking business has negatively impacted a number of
its metrics
relative to similarly rated peers since FY08, so the plan to
demerge and IPO
this exposure should benefit the group. In addition, management
will no longer
be distracted by operations in non-core markets. The UK exposure
primarily
consists of Clydesdale Bank PLC (CB; A/ Stable/ bbb+).
In an effort to draw a line under its risk exposure to CB, NAB
has agreed with
the UK regulator to provide an indemnity of GBP1.7bn over and
above existing
provisions to address any future provisions that arise due to
conduct issues as
part of the proposed demerger. This is a large amount,
equivalent to about 8.1%
of NAB's common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) at 31 March 2015
(end-1H15) post
the capital raising mentioned below, but in Fitch's view
reflects the desire of
the UK regulator - the Prudential Regulation Authority - to
ensure that CB is
more than sufficiently provisioned for future conduct charges
relating to
existing issues. Importantly, this amount is capped, includes
any future fines,
and will reduce by the amount of any further conduct charges
incurred by the NAB
group in the UK between today and the date of demerger i.e. NAB
has no
additional exposure. The GBP1.7bn will become a deduction from
NAB's CET1 once
the demerger takes place. Actual losses lower than GBP1.7bn
should result in a
capital benefit for NAB overtime.
NAB simultaneously announced a fully underwritten AUD5.5bn
rights issue to
offset the impact of this future deduction, as well as to
address impending
regulatory capital changes. This will leave the group's CET1
ratio (net of the
GBP1.7bn indemnity and including a number of other smaller
capital initiatives)
at about 10% on a proforma basis at end-1H15. This is well above
levels reported
by NAB's domestic peers. Details of the potential changes to
regulatory capital
requirements can be found in 'Fitch: Australia FSI Report to
Strengthen Banking
System', published 7 December 2014.
The planned demerger and IPO of CB is targeted for completion by
the end of
2015, but remains reliant on market conditions and the approval
of regulators,
shareholders and the boards of both entities. However, NAB
appears strongly
committed to the plan, as evidenced by the sizeable rights
issue. The proposed
transaction will involve listing 20%-30% of CB on the UK stock
exchange, with
the remainder of the holding distributed to existing NAB
shareholders. NAB
shareholders will be given the option of taking a UK listed
share or a Clearing
House Electronic Sub-register System depository interest listed
on the
Australian stock exchange as part of the distribution.
These decisions follow the announcement of a secondary IPO of
39.7% of NAB's US
bank - Great Western Bancorp - on 1 May 2015, and highlight the
desire of NAB's
new executive team to exit legacy, non-core assets in a timely
fashion.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
