(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Australia will host its annual
credit insights
conference on Wednesday, 13 May 2015 at the Sheraton on the Park
Hotel in
Sydney.
The agenda includes:
-- Results from the third Australian fixed-income investor
survey, presented by
John Miles, Head of Fitch Australia;
-- Global and Asia Pacific Risk Radars - including issues such
as divergent
global monetary policies and Eurozone deflation risks -
presented by Trevor
Pitman, Managing Director and Regional Credit Officer for Europe
Middle East and
Asia Pacific, and David Wong, Senior Director, Credit Policy
Group;
-- Australia's 'AAA' rating in the global context - including
Australia's
sovereign credit profile and Outlook in comparison to global
peers - presented
by Thomas Rookmaaker, Director, Sovereigns;
-- Infrastructure and the impact of privatisation - this panel
discussion
includes David Cook, Director, Global Infrastructure, Sajal
Kishore, Director,
Corporate Finance and Fernando Mayorga, Managing Director,
International Public
Finance;
-- The Changing Structures of Structured Finance - Presented by
Natasha
Vojvodic, Senior Director, Structured Finance. Topics include
differences
between transactions and why structures have changed; and
-- Outlook for Australian Banks in 2015 - including an update on
credit trends,
developments in the housing market and implications for the
banking sector.
For the full agenda and to register, please visit
www.fitchratings.com/events or
contact Leni Vu on +61 2 8256 0304 / leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Admission is complimentary on pre-registration. The conference
details are as
follows:
Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2015
Time: 8.30am-12:40pm
Venue: Level 1, Sheraton on The Park
161 Elizabeth Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
For more information, please visit visit
www.fitchratings.com/events
