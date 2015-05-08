(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded the National Long-Term Ratings on Indonesia-based PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Tbk (Muamalat) to 'A-(idn)' from 'A(idn)' and affirmed PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk (Mayapada) at 'A-(idn)'. The rating Outlooks have been revised to Negative from Stable. Subsequently, Fitch has also affirmed National Short-Term Ratings of 'F1(idn)' for Muamalat and Mayapada. 'A' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings Fitch downgraded Muamalat's rating following significant weakening in asset quality and to reflect its low Tier 1 capital ratio at 8.1% compared with the industry average of 18.8% at end-2014. Its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio stood at 9.2%. There is limited probability of state support, should it be necessary, because although Muamalat is Indonesia's second-largest sharia bank by assets (23% of sharia system assets at end-2014), sharia banking assets accounted for only 4.8% of the total banking system's. Hence, Muamalat's share of system assets was only about 1% at end-2014. In Fitch's view, Muamalat's asset quality will remain under pressure in the near to medium term due mainly to weak underwriting criteria and rapid loan growth in the past three years. The loan growth and weak internal capital generation explain Muamalat's low capital profile compared with the industry average. Fitch expects Muamalat to continue relying on capital injections from its majority shareholders to support its capital profile. The affirmation of Mayapada's ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of the bank's strong appetite for credit growth, the associated growth risk to asset quality, weakened capital profile and smaller franchise than other larger peers. Mayapada plans a rights issue amounting to IDR650bn in 3Q15. Fitch believes capital injections from Mayapada's majority shareholders will be critical to support the bank's business development and ability to absorb potential losses from its strong asset growth. Mayapada's Tier 1 capital ratio, at 7.27%, was well below the industry average at end-2014. Its FCC ratio stood at 9.97%. The Outlooks for both banks were revised to Negative to reflect growing risks in their credit profiles that stem from high loan growth in the past, which could lead to further asset-quality deterioration and declining capital ratios. RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings Sustained improvements in asset quality (likely manifested by reduced appetite for loan growth), sustaining a stronger core capitalisation and risk-adjusted profitability may lead to positive rating action for both banks. Negative rating action may result from continued high loan growth, which may result in worsening of asset quality and capitalisation for Mayapada and Muamalat, and diminishing government support for the sharia-banking industry in Muamalat's case. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 