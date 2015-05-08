(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the ratings of the two policy institutions are Stable. The full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor The ratings of EXIM and HUDCO are underpinned by the policy role that they play in their respective fields of export financing, and social housing and social infrastructure. Their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are equated to that of the sovereign (BBB-/Stable) and their Outlooks also match that of the sovereign. They have not been assigned Viability Ratings, given their policy role. EXIM and HUDCO are 100% owned by the government, which is represented on their boards to ensure government control over their strategy and operations. They are the only financing and development agencies in their core policy areas, which underpins their importance to the government. The government is also directly involved in the setting of objectives through an annual memorandum of understanding signed with HUDCO. Between the two, EXIM's linkage with the government is viewed by Fitch to be stronger than that between HUDCO and the government. This is because EXIM was established by an act of parliament and the government has regularly made capital injections. In comparison, HUDCO is incorporated under the Companies Act. However, HUDCO's growing focus on its policy role is evident from the increasing proportion of policy-directed lending in its loan book and the rising share of government-allocated tax-free bonds in its funding base. The Stable Outlooks on the ratings mirror the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors As EXIM's and HUDCO's IDRs are equalised with that of the sovereign, any change in the ratings of the latter could lead to corresponding changes in the ratings of the policy institutions. Any weakening of the linkages between these institutions and the government, for instance in terms of their policy roles or 100% ownership, could lead Fitch to revise down the government's propensity to support the two institutions, and their ratings being impacted accordingly. While EXIM's linkage with the sovereign is likely to remain strong because it is governed by a parliamentary act, the agency does not expect HUDCO's linkage to the government to weaken in the near term given its recent growing focus on policy-related lending. The full list of rating actions follows: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) : Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Tertiary Analyst Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.