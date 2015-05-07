(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche Bank's (DB, A+/Negative/F1+) planned decondolisation of Deutsche Postbank AG (Postbank, A+/Negative/F1+) will have no immediate impact on the latter's mortgage Pfandbriefe rating (AAA/Stable). Postbank's 'AAA' mortgage covered bond rating can sustain a four-notch downgrade of Postbank's IDR to 'BBB' all else equal. However, given that no sale is planned before end 2016, we will likely continue to factor support from DB into the ratings in the interim period and do not expect any direct rating impact on Postbank's mortgage Pfandbriefe. If there is a general market sale of Postbank the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) would be downgraded to the level reflecting Postbank's financial strength and stand-alone creditworthiness, expressed in a Viability Rating (VR). This VR will be assessed in the next few months once more information is available and is likely to be in the 'bbb' category (see "Fitch Affirms Deutsche Bank's VR at 'a'; Places Postbank's IDRs on Watch Negative" dated 29 April 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Postbank's mortgage Pfandbrief rating is based on its Long-term IDR of 'A+', an IDR uplift of 2, an Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 15.0% voluntary overcollateralisation (OC) commitment that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, and equals the unchanged 'AAA' breakeven OC. Contact: Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Timo Dums Analyst +49 69 768076 132 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.