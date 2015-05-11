(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB; AA-/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. While the size of the issue has yet to be determined, Fitch expects the tenor of the notes to be five years. These are subject to change depending on market conditions. The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general operations, including extending foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is equalised with South Korea's rating (AA-/Stable) to reflect the bank's policy role in the system and the government's de-facto solvency guarantee and commitment to hold a controlling stake in KDB. KDB's key policy roles include bailing-out or restructuring troubled or failed corporates, funding foreign currency for the system, and financing long-term social-infrastructure projects. According to Article 32 of the Korea Development Bank Act, the government is responsible for any losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's reserves. KDB is 100%-owned by the state directly. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on KDB would be directly affected by changes to South Korea's ratings or to its relationship with the government (for example, a change to the aforementioned solvency guarantee). Fitch does not expect any significant changes to either. Contacts: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.