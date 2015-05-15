(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report that
analyses and compares the use of leverage in UK investment
trusts (ITs) against
US closed-end funds (CEFs).
ITs on average employed gross leverage of 9% at end-March 2015,
which is low
compared with US taxable CEFs that used on average 25% leverage,
while US
municipal CEFs use higher levels still. Fitch estimates ITs used
a total of
GBP6bn of leverage as of end-March 2015, a fraction of the
absolute size of US
taxable CEF leverage (USD54bn; GBP35bn). US leverage ratios are
typically
reported gross, and can use derivatives off balance-sheet.
Both ITs and taxable US CEFs use bank debt as their main
leverage source,
although taxable US CEFs use a more diverse range of funding
sources compared
with ITs.
There are no regulatory limits to the amount of leverage that an
IT can use, but
each IT's Board of Directors will impose restrictions on the
maximum amount of
leverage that can be used. In the US, CEFs are regulated by the
Investment
Company Act of 1940, which applies various restrictions to the
amount of
leverage allowed.
Fitch rates debt and preferred securities issued by ITs and
offshore CEFs under
specific criteria developed for non-US CEFs. Fitch has separate
criteria for
rating US CEFs, and in the US, Fitch rates about USD31bn of debt
and preferred
stock issued across 220 US CEFs.
The report, "UK Investment Trusts - Use of Leverage", and is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
