(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi
Kredi Bank Equity
Fund's and Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund's
'Strong' Fund
Quality Ratings. The funds are managed by Yapi Kredi Portfoy.
The 'Strong' ratings of the equity funds reflect Yapi Kredi
Portfoy's
disciplined research-driven stock selection process and tactical
asset
allocation. The ratings are also supported by the depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's
dedicated investment resources as well as by its solid expertise
and depth of
experience in the domestic market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
The two funds are Turkish-domiciled, regulated open-ended fund,
with equity
exposure varying between 80% and 100%. Yapi Kredi Bank Equity
Fund invests in
large and midcap Turkish equities. Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group
Affiliates Equity
Fund invests mostly in listed affiliates of the Koc Group, a
large Turkish
industrial conglomerate. The limited investment universe of the
Yapi Kredi
Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund results in an industrial
sector bias and
constraints on active allocation have led to different market
and risk profiles
from most of its peers.
Investment Process
The funds combine a flexible top-down equity allocation with
bottom-up stock
selection, supported by proprietary research. Investment
decisions are taken at
a weekly committee that sets allocation bands and determines
active stock
selection.
The fund manager's principal shareholder is Koc Financial
Services, a joint
strategic partnership between UniCredit S.p.A. and Koc Holding
of Turkey, a
diversified Turkish industrial conglomerate, majority owned by
the Koc family.
Possible conflicts of interest in the Yapi Kredi Invest's Koc
Group Affiliates
Equity Fund are closely monitored by the regulator and internal
and external
audits. No conflicts of interest have been reported in the
fund's 17-year
history.
Resources
The fund is managed in a consensual manner and benefits from the
depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions.
The lead portfolio manager (PM) has 17 years of industry
experience. The
co-Manager is the Head of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's equity department
with more than
25 years of investment management and research experience and
has managed the
fund since June 2010.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust, matching the
requirements of
the funds. Yapi Kredi Portfoy expects to complete a major
upgrade of its IT
platform and a change of custodian by 1 July 2015.
Track Record
Historically, Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund
has performed
well against its benchmark, outperforming gross of fees and
underperforming net
of fees over the last three and five years, respectively. The
fund's specific
benchmark and industrial bias make comparison with peers in the
same category
difficult.
Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund outperformed its benchmark over the
last three years
and net of fees over the past five years. It outperformed its
Lipper peers over
the last five years but underperformed them over the last three
years.
The benchmarks of both funds changed in January 2012 and
November 2014
respectively to allow investment in additional asset classes and
will be
simplified in July 2015, in line with new regulation. For both
funds, asset
allocation is the main driver of performance relative to their
benchmarks.
Fund Manager
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Highest Standards (tur)), part of the Koc
Group, was
established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's leading asset
managers with TRY12.5bn
assets under management including 8.1 % in equities as of
end-December 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk taking. More specifically
for the Yapi
Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund, evidence of a
conflict of
interest with respect to Koc Group companies or failure to
operate at arm's
length may result in a downgrade or rating withdrawal. Fitch
sees limited key
person dependency given the depth of the investment team.
Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade of Yapi Kredi Invest
Koc Group
Affiliates Equity Fund, given the specific nature of the fund
and its benchmark.
An upgrade of the Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund could result from
a demonstrated
ability of the fund to outperform its peers consistently on a
risk-adjusted
basis, net of fees, over five years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairman
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 1203 530 11 47
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
YapÄ± Kredi PortfÃ¶y YÃ¶netimi A.Åž.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
