(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) April's $2.1 billion in high yield bond
defaults
featured five from energy and metals/mining, according to Fitch
Ratings' U.S.
High Yield Default Insight report. An additional $1.7 billion
of defaults is
already slated for May and June, with the two sectors accounting
for 77% of the
issuer defaults during the second quarter.
"Energy and metals/mining continue to be two challenged
sectors," says Eric
Rosenthal, Senior Director of Leveraged Finance. "Their default
levels are
likely to remain elevated this year unless we see a major and
rapid turnaround
in commodities prices."
A Fitch sample of 316 high yield companies showed weaker
first-quarter 2015
(1Q15) financial metrics, with leverage climbing to 5.0x from
4.7x in 4Q14 while
coverage dropped to 3.5x from 3.8x. Seventy-eight companies in
the sample were
energy, metals/mining companies and lower cash flows from these
sectors were a
drag on the cross-sector sample.
Trailing 12-month (TTM) 1Q15 EBITDA declined 1% year-over-year
for the broader
sample, while the energy, metals/mining subset saw EBITDA
plummet 61% in the
same period. On an issuer basis, nearly 30% of the energy,
metals/mining
companies saw negative EBITDA, up from 1% in 1Q14. Excluding the
two sectors,
1Q15 TTM EBITDA increased for the broader group by 13% in the
past year.
The Yankee bond TTM default rate was 2.3% at the end of April,
propelled by
Chinese homebuilder Kaisa Group Holding's missed interest
payment. This was the
first month since October 2014 that the Yankee bond default rate
was higher than
the U.S./Canada rate. Two more Yankee bond defaults are
anticipated with missed
interest payments for Winsway Coking Coal Holdings and Brazilian
cement maker
Cimento Tupi SA.
At end-April, the overall HY market TTM default rate stood at
2.1%, down from
3.4% in March as Energy Future Holdings' one-year default
anniversary pushed its
$16.6 billion of bonds out of the TTM universe.
The full report, "Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight: Yankee
Bond Default
Rate Exceeds US/Canada; 1Q15 Financial Results," is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
