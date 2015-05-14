(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Construction Bank's
(CCB; A/Stable) second offshore Basel III-compliant Tier 2
subordinated bonds a
final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating
follows the
completion of the bond issuance and receipt of documents
conforming to the
information previously received. Fitch assigned an expected
rating of
'BBB+(EXP)' to the issue on 29 April 2015.
The bonds are the bank's second offshore Basel III-compliant
notes, following
the first notes issued and rated 'BBB+' on 14 November 2014. The
size of the
issue is USD2bn with a coupon rate of 3.875%. The bonds have
been listed on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange and will mature on 13 May 2025. They
will qualify as
Tier 2 capital of the bank. CCB has options to redeem the bonds
in full on 13
May 2020 and at any time upon obtaining consent of the China
Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) - if there is a change in the CBRC's capital
regulations
having the effect that the bonds will no longer qualify as Tier
2 capital of the
bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the bonds two notches below CCB's Issuer Default
Rating of 'A' to
reflect their high loss severity relative to senior unsecured
instruments given
their subordination and full write-off feature.
The bonds include a non-viability trigger for capital
recognition under China's
Capital Rules for Commercial Banks. If a non-viability event
occurs, the
principal amount and any accrued but unpaid interest of the
bonds will be
written off in full permanently. A non-viability event occurs
when the CBRC
decides a write-off is necessary or a relevant authority decides
a public-sector
injection of capital or equivalent support is necessary to
maintain the bank's
viability. Once the bonds have been written off, they will be
permanently
cancelled and cannot be restored or become payable again under
any
circumstances.
For the purposes of rating these bonds, the IDR is considered
the point that
best reflects the risk of CCB triggering a non-viability event
given its
quasi-policy roles to support domestic growth and central
government ownership.
Fitch believes the authorities will pre-emptively intervene to
shore up capital
and liquidity to more sustainable levels - or take some other
form of remedial
action - should they consider that prolonged deterioration, if
unaddressed, may
eventually result in the bank becoming non-viable. Furthermore,
interest
payments on the notes may be omitted in the event that CCB has a
lack of
available resources, which Fitch believes the relevant
authorities would
determine as being the point at which CCB is deemed no longer
viable.
Since there are no other going-concern loss absorption features,
Fitch believes
the risk of non-performance on the bonds is adequately reflected
in the anchor
rating with no additional incremental notching required.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for
any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the rating on CCB's Basel III-compliant Tier 2
bonds will be
directly correlated to changes in CCB's IDR. In addition, CCB's
IDR is sensitive
to any shift in the Chinese government's propensity or ability
to support CCB in
a timely manner.
The other ratings of CCB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'F1'
- Support Rating at '1'
- Support Rating Floor at 'A'
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 1085172135
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 October 2014
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.