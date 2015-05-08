(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, May 08 (Fitch) The material easing of risk weightings
on loans
originated by Brazilian cooperative banks for their associated
cooperatives is a
negative as it raises the co-op banks' underlying leverage, says
Fitch Ratings.
In November 2014, the Brazilian Central Bank (Bacen) announced
several rule
revisions and proposals applicable to the country's credit
cooperatives,
including lowering loan risk weightings on loans to 20% from 50%
and authorizing
the issuance of subordinated debt instruments via Letras
Financeiras
Subordinadas (LFS). Despite the changes to the loan risk
weightings, Brazil's
two largest credit cooperative systems remained well capitalized
as of year-end
2014. Cooperative systems consist of groups of cooperative
members and an
associated cooperative bank. The two Brazilian cooperative banks
rated by Fitch
were not affected by the new regulations.
Bacen reduced risk weightings on cooperative loans with the aim
to lower
operating costs and stimulate loan growth, although there was no
discernable
change in the actual risk profiles of these types of loans. The
change had the
effect of lowering the risk-weighted assets of the two
cooperative banks by
roughly 7% in 2014, after rising by 27% in 2013. The drop last
year averaged
21%, despite the still-strong loan growth over the period. Loans
grew by 29% in
2013.
The impact of lower risk weightings and capital injections in
both cooperative
banks in 2014 resulted in an increase in average regulatory
capital ratios to
19% in December 2014 from approximately 13% in December 2013.
Fitch's average
Core Capital ratio for the two banks rose to 18% from 12%.
Nonetheless, average
leverage (total assets/equity) remained at a high 28.0x in
December 2014 (30.0x
in 2013). Cooperative banks aim to optimize their capital by
maintaining their
excess capital in the cooperative system, which benefits from
lower tax rates.
Fitch believes a better indicator of capitalization would be to
calculate
capital ratios in consideration of the combined figures of the
whole cooperative
system, as the system's capital is fungible. This would reflect
much lower
leverage ratios (average leverage of 5.4x in December 2014 in
the two largest
Brazilian cooperative systems: Sicoob and Sicredi). However,
Fitch also believes
that the individual indicators for each cooperative should be
maintained to
avoid distortion and/or faults in the individual assessment of
these entities.
Bacen has also allowed credit cooperatives to issue LFS, aiming
to allow credit
cooperatives to enhance their capitalization and foster loan
growth within their
cooperative system. Brazil's two largest cooperative systems
(including bank and
credit cooperatives) are well capitalized.
Also included in the November proposals for credit cooperatives
was the
allowance to set up audit entities that would be able to perform
external audits
over credit cooperatives. Even though the measure could improve
internal audit
procedures and standardize the level of service as regards to
auditing the
credit cooperatives, it also creates a conflict of interest for
external audit
services as it would be possible that auditors could have a
direct relationship
with the cooperatives they are auditing. Audit entity details
remain open to
public debate before finalization.
Sicoob and Sicredi, ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, in
the local
financial market in terms of total deposits and 13th and 14th,
respectively, by
assets in December 2014. In total, the two cooperative systems
held more than
5.7 million members and around 3,500 service stations in the
country, which is
shaped to a large customer base and distribution of products and
services.
Fitch maintains ratings on two existing cooperative banks in
Brazil, controlled
by the Sicoob and Sicredi systems described above: Banco
Cooperativo do Brasil
S.A. (Bancoob) ('A- (bra)') and Banco Cooperativo Sicredi S.A.
('A (bra)')
respectively. Both banks benefit from their sizable business
scale, strong
revenue generation and high volume of deposits, stemming from
their close
relation with their respective cooperative systems.
Contacts:
Pedro Gomes
Director
+ 55-11-4504-2604
Fitch Ratings Brazil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700, 7th floor, Cerqueira Cesar
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+ 55-11-4504-2213
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+ 55-11-4504-2216
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.