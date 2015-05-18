(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Performance
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
for the Chilean banking sector.
Chilean banks 1Q15 earnings have been mildly affected by lower
inflation and the
economic slowdown. However, asset quality and capital levels are
holding up.
Banks have ample assets denominated in inflation-linked units,
which makes
interest margins highly correlated to inflation trends. The
inflation rate in
1Q15 was 0% (compared with 1.3% in 1Q14). Therefore, the
system's net interest
margin (NIM) contracted materially in 1Q15, by roughly 70 bps
below the level of
fiscal 2014. Fitch Ratings expects that these factors could
partially revert in
2Q15 and the second half of 2015, since annual inflation is
projected at 3%,
according to market consensus.
The decline in interest income was offset by growing
non-interest revenues,
mostly fees accrued by subsidiaries operating in the capital
markets business,
while also aided by stable provisions. However, Fitch expects
that operating
profitability will remain constrained by lower inflation and the
contribution of
sight deposits due to the decrease in short-term interest rates,
in addition to
the effects of slower loan growth and higher corporate taxes.
The 'Chilean Banking Sector - 1Q15 Performance' is available on
Fitch's website
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
