(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
Agricola Senior
Trust's (AST) upcoming five-year USD loan participation notes
(the notes) a
long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is
contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of Banco
Agricola's
(Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+',
reflecting the fact
that the notes will be AST's senior obligations and will be
secured by the
trust's sole asset, a 100% participation in and to a senior
unsecured loan (the
loan) from Bank of America N.A. to Agricola. Banco Agricola will
guarantee the
payment obligations of AST.
As part of the transaction, AST will acquire a 100%
participation in the loan,
and AST will in turn pledge its rights under the loan to the
indenture trustee
(The Bank of New York Mellon) as collateral for the notes. The
notes will mirror
the conditions of the loan. Accordingly, the notes will rank
pari passu to
Agricola's senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Principal under the notes will mature in five years, and
interest payments will
be made semi-annually while capital will be paid at the maturity
of the
loan/notes. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set
at the time of
the issuance. Agricola will use the net proceeds of the loan to
repay some
outstanding short-term borrowings and to fund the expansion of
its loan
portfolio.
Agricola's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR). In
addition to the
challenging operating environment, Agricola's robust
capitalization and ample
and diversified deposit base highly influence its ratings. The
ratings also
consider Agricola's strong franchise, sound and stable
profitability and good
asset quality. The bank's performance has shown a proven
resilience to downturns
in economic cycles.
Agricola's IDR is currently constrained by the Country Ceiling
and, together
with its VR, remains two notches above El Salvador's Sovereign
Rating. Fitch
believes there is a close link between banks and sovereigns
credit risk (and
therefore ratings), and it is exceptional for banks to be rated
above their
domestic sovereign.
On the other hand, even in the absence of a strong stand alone
performance and
provided that the Country Ceiling remains unchanged, Agricola's
IDRs would
remain at the same level given the support it would likely
receive from its
parent, Bancolombia (rated 'BBB'/Positive Outlook by Fitch),
should it be
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the notes should move in line with
Agricola's ratings.
The Negative Outlook for Agricola's IDR reflects that an
eventual downgrade of
El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Negative Outlook) could
result in a lower
Country Ceiling. This would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of
Agricola's IDRs.
If the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Rating Outlook
is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that
Agricola's IDR
would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook]
AGRICOLA'S PROFILE
Agricola remains as the largest and one of the most diversified
banks in El
Salvador. As of December 2014, Agricola's market share in terms
of assets and
deposits was close to 28%, which signals a strong franchise in
the market. The
bank is operating in a small economy, although with a large
pricing power in its
main operating segments. Agricola's core business strategy
remains oriented
toward traditional commercial banking, while its loans mix is
stable and well
balanced. The bank is owned by Bancolombia (International rating
of
'BBB'/Positive Outlook).
Fitch currently rates Agricola as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support at '3';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior unsecured debt long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior secured debt long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-3844
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503-2516-6619
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
