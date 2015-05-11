(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+(EXP)' rating to CNO Financial Group Inc.'s (CNO) planned issuance of new senior unsecured notes. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for CNO's core insurance subsidiaries to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive for all ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of CNO's ratings reflect the company's improved financial flexibility related to the announced recapitalization of its outstanding debt and more consistent financial results and interest coverage metrics. The ratings continue to reflect the company's strong statutory capitalization and moderate financial leverage that are favorable for the rating level and remain in line with expectations. Furthermore, CNO has made good progress in recent years divesting underperforming, capital-intensive businesses. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the company will sustain recent improvements in its earnings profile and balance sheet fundamentals at favorable levels with respect to current ratings. Primary rating concerns include the company's still large exposure to the long-term care (LTC) market and challenges associated with the ongoing low interest rate environment. Fitch views the recapitalization to an unsecured senior debt structure as the key driver for the standard notching of CNO's unsecured debt relative to the IDR. CNO will issue $800 million in new debt and an additional $100 million will be drawn on its new four-year revolver. Additional benefits with the new capital structure include the extension of its maturity schedule and less restrictive covenants. The company's financial leverage remains moderate although it increases to at 19.2% on a pro forma basis from 17.2% at March 31, 2015 with additional long-term debt of approximately $125 million after the retirement of current outstanding senior secured notes. Proceeds from the new issuance will be used to retire approximately $775 million of current outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. Fitch views CNO's statutory capitalization as strong for the rating. The consolidated RBC ratio remained steady at 428% as of March 31, 2015, from 431% at year-end 2014. Total adjusted capital growth has been consistent, increasing 4.2% in 2014 and at a 5.9% annual growth rate since 2010. Fitch expects CNO's capital to remain in the 400% to 425% range for 2015. CNO has reported stable operating earnings over the last 12 months despite pressure from low interest rates, and moderately increasing LTC benefit and supplemental health loss ratios in the first quarter of 2015. Profitability as measured by return on equity (ROE) is seen as solid for the rating as reflected by the company's operating ROE of 6.4% for 2014 following 6.7% the prior year. CNO's business segments reported a 4.5% increase in after-tax, operating earnings in 2014 versus the prior year driven by favorable fixed annuity, Medicare supplement and LTC margins at Bankers Life & Casualty Insurance Company. CNO has not reported significant special charges following the $278 million loss on the sale of Conseco Life Insurance Company reported in the first quarter of 2014. While the low interest rate environment has pressured earnings at CNO, management has taken actions by lowering crediting rates on interest-sensitive products, repricing products and building LTC reserves to maintain product margins. CNO's operating interest coverage is viewed as strong at 10.1x for 2014 and 9.0X for 2013. Fitch expects fixed charge coverage to range from 8-10x excluding unusual items for 2015. CNO maintains approximately $300 million in cash at the holding company level providing support and flexibility for interest expense coverage. CNO's overall investment credit quality is good and investment performance is expected to remain so in 2015. The company's risky asset to total adjusted capital ratio of 93% was modestly above the life industry average of 87% at yearend 2014 due its exposure to below investment grade bonds. However, CNO has low exposure to directly placed commercial mortgages and alternative assets. The investment-grade bond portfolio has above-average investment in 'BBB' level rated securities at approximately 45% of the portfolio, making it potentially more vulnerable to downgrade risk in a declining economic environment. Credit related impairments continued to be minimal in 2014 and the first three months of 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade for all ratings include: --Consistent earnings without significant special charges and with operating return on equity above 8%. --GAAP operating interest coverage ratio above 8x; --NAIC RBC ratio above 350%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 325% and operating leverage above 20x; --Deterioration in operating results; --Decline in fixed charge coverage to below 5x; --Significant increase in credit-related impairments; --Financial leverage above 30% Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: --$800 million senior unsecured note due 2020 and 2025 'BB+'. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: CNO Financial Group, Inc. --IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; --Senior secured bank credit facility (tranches of $250 million and $425 million due Sept. 30, 2016 and 2018, respectively) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; --$275 million senior secured note 6.375% due Oct. 1, 2020 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Bankers Life and Casualty Company Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company Washington National Insurance Company --IFS upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie A. 