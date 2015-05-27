(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Swire
Properties Limited's (Swire Properties) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed Swire
Properties' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the
ratings on the
medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN
Financing
Limited at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of strong and stable
rental income from
Swire Properties' mature investment property portfolio, which
provides strong
gross rental income coverage ratios. The company continued to
remain prudent on
expansion in China and demonstrated strong execution in its
project in Miami,
US. Its financial position remains prudent with good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Hong Kong Rentals: The company's gross rental income from
its investment
properties in Hong Kong have risen by a CAGR of 2.6% since 2011.
Gross rental
income from Hong Kong reached HKD8.4bn in 2014 and has been
consistently above
HKD7bn in the past four years, which resulted in a strong and
stable gross
rental income coverage ratio of 4.6x-5.2x. Swire Properties has
a
well-established Grade A office portfolio in both the central
business district
and non-central areas (such as East Hong Kong) in Hong Kong. The
diversity of
the office portfolio mitigates the risk of weakening rents due
to the sluggish
financial industry.
Growth via Redevelopment: Swire Properties continues to expand
its Hong Kong
investment property portfolio by acquiring or redeveloping old
buildings
situated near its current properties. For example, the company
expanded Pacific
Place Three via redevelopment of several nearby sites and it is
currently
redeveloping the Taikoo Place techno-centres to Grade A office
space, and
turning an industrial site in the southern part of Hong Kong
Island to office
space. Redevelopment sites carry lower execution risks and allow
Swire
Properties to tap resilient demand for office and other
commercial space in
existing well-developed areas. This will gradually strengthen
Swire's leasing
income in the long term.
Prudent Expansion in China: Swire Properties only invests in
first-tier cities
in China (for example, Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai) or
second-tier cities
with very strong potential (for example, Chengdu and Dalian).
Swire Properties
also prefers to partner domestic property developers in Chinese
projects. For
example, Swire Properties partnered Sino-Ocean Land Holdings
Limited
(Sino-Ocean; BBB-/Stable) for INDIGO in Beijing and Taikoo Li
Chengdu in
Chengdu, and partnered Guangzhou Daily for Taikoo Hui in
Guangzhou.
Expansion in US: Swire Properties aims to deliver high-quality
products and
smooth out capex in its development in Miami of Brickell City
Centre (BCC), a
project that includes office, residential and hotel components.
Phase 1, with
expected GFA of 2.211 million sq ft is targeted to open in 2015
while the
commercial portion of Phase 2, with 1.820 million sq ft of GFA,
is expected to
be completed in 2019.
Less Reliance on Parent's Funding: Swire Properties will
continue to refinance
its existing intercompany loans from Swire Pacific Limited
(A-/Stable) with
external funding sources. Borrowings from Swire Pacific have
fallen to 38% of
total borrowings at end-2014 from 74% at end-2011. We expect
this ratio to drop
further in 2015-16. This is neutral for Swire Properties' credit
rating because
Fitch expects the company's stable rental income streams will
support its
current credit profile.
Adequate Interest Coverage: Fitch expects Swire Properties'
recurring interest
coverage (investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to
stay above 4.5x
in the next few years, due to additional leasing income from
newly completed
properties.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Total rental income growth at around 2%-4.5% in 2015-2016
- Revenue growth at around 10%-14% in 2015-2016
- EBITDA margins at around 49%-52% in 2015-2016
- Net debt at around HKD35bn-38bn in 2015-2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense falling
below 4.0x on a
sustained basis (2014:5.2x)
- Aggressive expansion in China with heightened execution and
financial risk
- Material weakening of parent Swire Pacific's non-property
business, which may
require Swire Properties to increase its support to the group
Fitch does not envisage any positive rating action within the
next 12-18 months,
until Swire Properties' China investment portfolio reaches a
critical mass,
which would allow the company to achieve meaningful geographical
diversification
for its leasing income.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Wen Jun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
