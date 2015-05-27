(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Swire
Pacific Limited's (Swire Pacific) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed Swire
Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the
rating on the
medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Pacific MTN
Financing Limited
at 'A-'.
The affirmation reflects continued stable performances in Swire
Pacific's
beverage, and trading and industrial divisions, and satisfactory
performances in
its aviation and marine services divisions. It also continues to
maintain a
prudent financial profile with good access to funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Rental Income from Swire Properties: Fitch has affirmed
Swire Properties'
rating of 'A' with Stable Outlook, reflecting its
well-established Grade A
office portfolio in both the central business district and
non-central areas in
Hong Kong. Swire Properties' gross rental income from its
investment properties
in Hong Kong have risen by a CAGR of 2.6% since 2011. Gross
rental income from
Hong Kong reached HKD8.4bn in 2014 and has been consistently
above HKD7bn in the
past four years, which resulted in a strong and stable gross
rental income
coverage ratio of 4.6x-5.2x.
Higher Capex for Marine Services: Swire Pacific has made capex
of HKD16.2bn in
the marine services division since 2011 to revitalise its ageing
fleet and to
shift to deep-sea marine services. The capex peaked at HKD5.5bn
in 2012 and the
company has budgeted a further HKD5.2bn of capex for the next
four years.
Swire Pacific's marine services operation remained resilient in
2014. Its EBITDA
of HKD2.4bn in 2014 was similar to 2013's despite a difficult
operating
environment in the second half of the year when oil prices fell
sharply. Its
earnings were helped by a larger fleet size and higher charter
rates - which
rose by about USD4,000/day in 2014 compared with an increase of
USD6,275/day in
2013, because of its young fleet has higher specifications. The
fleet's
utilisation rate dropped to 86.6% in 2014 from a peak of 90% in
2012 and 2013.
Benefits from Diversification: There is a negative correlation
between the
airline and marine service businesses. Higher oil prices support
the marine
business but dampen Cathay Pacific Airways' business, and vice
versa. Other
businesses also diversify Swire Pacific's business profile while
the trading and
beverages businesses have stable performance and require
predictable minimal
capex.
Strong Liquidity; Healthy Debt Maturity Profile: Swire Pacific
has an ample
amount of undrawn credit facilities, which are more than enough
to cover its
short-term debt maturity. At end-2014, Swire Pacific had
HKD10.1bn cash and
HKD13.8bn committed undrawn facilities, compared with HKD5.9bn
in short-term
debt. Swire Properties' debt maturity profile is spread out,
with less than 30%
of debt falling due in the next two years. Currently, none of
its debt is
secured, which gives it flexibility in financing options.
Increased Structural Subordination: At end-2014 and end- 2013,
61% of Swire
Properties' borrowings were sourced externally instead of from
Swire Pacific, up
from 51% at end-2012 and 26% at end-2011. This trend increases
Swire Pacific's
structural subordination to the stable operating cash flows of
Swire Properties,
which come from its investment property portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Swire Properties total rental income growth at around 2%-4.5%
in 2015-2016
- Revenue growth at around 6.5%-12% in 2015-2016
- EBITDA margins at around 21%-22% in 2015-2016
- Net debt at around HKD57bn-62.5bn in 2015-2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Material decline of Swire Pacific's shareholding in Swire
Properties
- Negative rating action on Swire Properties
- If Swire Pacific future capex result in sustained
deterioration of Swire
Pacific credit metrics relative to Swire Properties credit
metrics
Positive: No positive rating action is envisaged over the next
18-24 months
until the company's financial metrics improve to the levels of
similarly rated
peers.
