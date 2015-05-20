(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks Dashboard â€“ Sovereign Support 2Q15 here HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects government support for major systemic banks in APAC's developed markets to wane. That is in line with a broader global trend as authorities seek to implement credible resolution regimes that would let creditors participate in losses should the banks fail. The agency has revised downward the Hong Kong banks' Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' on 19 May 2015, the same level as New Zealand. They are the only APAC countries where support from the authorities is not expected; but we anticipate other developed markets in APAC would follow, but at a slower pace. The report provides a snapshot of governments' propensity to support major banks across the Asia Pacific, and explains what motivates the authorities that shape these resolution legislations. The propensity of governments in emerging Asia to provide support is expected to remain high in the near-term, even if they might be constrained in their ability to do so. The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is also available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.