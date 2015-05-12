(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has placed
Sri Lanka-based
People's Merchant Finance PLC's (PMF) National Long-Term rating
of 'BB+(lka)'
on Rating Watch Negative and simultaneously withdrawn the
rating.
Fitch is withdrawing the rating as PMF has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for PMF.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects Fitch's assessment of
potential weakening of
the linkages between PMF and its main shareholder, state-owned
People's Bank
(AA+(lka)/Stable) and a potential decline in PMF's intrinsic
financial strength
due to a lack of clarity on its future operations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
People's Bank has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria",
dated 28 April 2015, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013
and "Evaluating Corporates Governance", dated 12 December 2012
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.