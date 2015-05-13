(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/SYDNEY, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's (Singer; A(lka)/Stable) unsecured redeemable debenture issue of up to LKR3bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 20 April 2015, and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The debentures are rated in line with Singer's National Long-Term Rating as they represent senior unsecured obligations of the retailer of consumer durables and would rank equally with the company's other senior unsecured debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Share: Singer's position as a leading consumer durables retailer is supported by its extensive distribution network, multi-brand strategy, and robust after-sales service. Singer's extensive reach of over 1,000 outlets is important given its mass market focus; this includes 414 exclusive Singer showrooms. Singer retails a range of products across a number of brands and price points, including its well-known, competitively priced in-house brands, Singer and Sisil, which account for over half of Singer's consumer durables revenue. Improved Operating Environment: Consumer durables sales rose 14.4% in 2014, following a 0.6% decline in 2013, due to an improvement in demand. Electricity tariff and fuel price reductions implemented in late 2014, low interest rates and a relatively stable exchange rate environment have also supported better consumer durables demand. Fitch expects initiatives announced in the government's interim budget in February 2015 to sustain this trend. These measures include higher salaries and allowances for public-sector employees (who form about 25% of households), and a further reduction in fuel prices in line with market pricing. Cyclical Demand and Currency Risk: The discretionary nature of consumer durables makes demand volatile across business cycles. Singer is also vulnerable to exchange rate risk because a range of its products are imported. Singer locally produces and procures close to 35% of its products from related companies and local suppliers, which mitigates this risk. Well-Managed Consumer Loans: In-house financing accounted for around 40% of Singer's sales in 2014 and is important given Singer's mass market positioning. In-house financing makes products available to individuals who may otherwise have limited access to credit. The portfolio of loans is well-managed, with average duration of less than a year, average loan-to-value ratio of 85%, while staff are strongly incentivised to recover debts. At end-2014, overdue accounts stood at 4.4% of the portfolio (2013: 3.7%), while write-offs remain negligible. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to increase due to improved consumer purchasing power. - Margins to improve gradually as a benign demand environment lowers competitive pricing pressure. - No material capex as Singer consolidates its store network. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (2014: 4.76x) - EBITDA margin sustained below 7% (2014: 7.5%) - A material weakening in Singer's (company-level) liquidity profile - A material weakening of the credit profile of Singer's 80% subsidiary, Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC (BBB+(lka)/Stable), given strong linkages between the entities Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include: - Singer's leverage falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin sustained above 10% Contact: Primary Analyst Shyamila Serasinghe Analyst +94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Centre Colombo 01 Secondary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 May 2014 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.