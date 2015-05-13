(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT; BBB+/Stable) SGD75m 3.02%
senior unsecured
medium-term notes issue due on 11 May 2023 a final rating of
'BBB+'. The final
rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information already
received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 6
May 2015.
The notes are part of MIT's SGD1bn multi-currency medium-term
note programme,
and will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
obligations of the issuer Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury
Company Pte Ltd
and the guarantor, DBS Trustee Limited. DBS Trustee Limited acts
as trustee for
MIT. The trust has to-date issued SGD245m of senior unsecured
notes off its MTN
programme.
The issue proceeds will be used to refinance part of MIT's
existing debt. This
will lengthen its debt maturity profile and significantly reduce
its refinancing
needs. MIT has sufficient committed but unutilised credit
facilities, as well as
available cash to meet its near-term commitments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good Assets, Granular Portfolio: MIT's portfolio consists of 84
properties
across five industrial property types, with over 14.8 million
square feet of net
leasable area. It has low industry and tenant concentration,
with no single
industry accounting for more than 16% of revenue, and the 10
largest tenants
contributing to less than 18% of revenue. MIT continues to
record positive
rental roll-over rates - its portfolio-wide rent per square foot
increased to
SGD1.84 in the fourth quarter of its financial year ending on 31
March 2015, up
5% from 4QFY14. The quarterly occupancy rate has remained over
90% on average
since its IPO in October 2010.
Geographic Concentration and Limited Scale: MIT's rating is
constrained because
its assets are concentrated within Singapore, and it has limited
operating scale
compared to higher-rated global property investment companies.
Strong Financing Flexibility: MIT has low interest-rate risk and
strong
financing flexibility - it has FFO fixed charge cover of over
8x. More than 75%
of its debt carries fixed interest rates; and its FFO net
leverage has remained
below 6x and its debt to investment property assets ratio is
less than 35%. It
has zero encumbrances on its assets, which provides an
unencumbered asset cover
of more than 2.5x to its unsecured debt.
Strong Sponsor: MIT benefits from competitively priced debt
funding and
strategically located investment properties, by virtue of being
sponsored by
Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual revenue growth in the low single digits
- EBITDA margin to remain above 62%
- Capex/revenue to average around 10% (FY15: 17%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium
term given MIT's
geographic concentration in Singapore and limited scale in
relation to global
property investment companies.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Heightened interest rate risk as evidenced by FFO fixed-charge
coverage
sustained below 5x (FY15: 8.8x)
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 6x (FY15: 5.1x) and
the ratio of
gross debt net of readily available cash to investment property
value (LTV)
sustained above 40%-45% (FY15: 31%)
- Unencumbered assets / unsecured debt below 2x (FY15: 3.0x)
- A sustained and material weakening in the competitive position
of MIT's
assets, as evidenced in weaker rental renewal rates and
occupancy levels,
resulting in EBITDA margin sustained below 60% (FY15: 64%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 469568
Secondary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of relevant Rating Committee: 29 April 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent Subsidiary Linkage, dated 28 May 2014, is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"Mapletree Industrial Trust - Ratings Navigator", dated 7 May
2015
"2015 Outlook: Singapore Industrial REITs", dated 1 December
2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Mapletree Industrial Trust - Ratings Navigator
here
2015 Outlook: Singapore Industrial REITs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
