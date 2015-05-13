(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mediobanca S.p.A.'s
(BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) up to USD300m step-up unsubordinated
notes due in
2015-2022 a Long-term rating of 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are direct unsubordinated obligations of Mediobanca
with a maturity of
seven years. The notes are rated in line with Mediobanca's
'BBB+' Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to reflect that a default of these
obligations would
be treated by Fitch as a default of Mediobanca.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are rated in line with Mediobanca's Long-term
IDR, their
rating is primarily sensitive to any change to the Long-term IDR
(see also
'Fitch Assigns Mediobanca 'BBB+' IDR; Outlook Stable' dated 16
April 2015
available at www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Director
+39 02 879087 201
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 840
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
