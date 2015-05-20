(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Adira Insurance's healthy underwriting
margin and
conservative investment mix. The company's operating performance
has remained
sound with return on adjusted equity amounting to 32.2% at
end-2014, driven by
its prudent underwriting and stable investment income. Its
combined ratio has
remained below 100% over the last five years, although it
increased to 85.4% at
end-2014 from 80.9% at end-2013 due to higher commission
expenses. Fitch expects
Adira Insurance to carefully manage its expenses and continue
its selective
underwriting practices to maintain its healthy underwriting
margin.
Adira Insurance's investment mix has remained conservative with
more than 95% of
its total invested assets residing in cash equivalents and
fixed-income
instruments at end-2014. The company has kept its exposure to
stock investments
to a minimum, at 2.3% of shareholder's equity at end-2014.
The company has made an effort to create a more balanced
business portfolio
through expanding its non-motor business. Non-motor businesses
accounted for
44.5% of its total gross written premiums (GWP) at end-2014
compared with 37% at
end-2013, supported mainly by its fast-growing health product
line. The
maintenance of this effort will create a more diversified
business mix.
Adira Insurance monitors its capitalisation regularly and
maintained its local
statutory risk-based capitalisation at 209% at end-2014 -
commensurate with its
rating category.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Adira
Insurance will
continue to adopt prudent reinsurance management to mitigate
catastrophe risks
and maintain sufficient capital buffers to support its business
operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability
to strengthen
its market franchise and successfully diversify into non-motor
businesses on a
sustained basis. This would translate into a better business
mix, while
maintaining healthy operating profitability.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the
underwriting
margin (with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100%) and
a sharp decline
in the local statutory risk-based capitalisation ratio to
consistently below
200%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.