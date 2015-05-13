(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's
(Danske,
A/Stable/F1, Viability Rating: 'a') mortgage covered bonds
secured by Cover Pool
I at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows a
review of the
programme. As of 13 May 2015, Danske Category I had EUR13.7bn of
covered bonds
outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Danske's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high risk) and the 16.8% overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
revised 12%
'AAA' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds
rating reflects
that on the bank's IDR.
The 'AAA' break-even OC for Danske I covered bonds rating has
decreased to 12.0%
from 15.0% previously, mainly due to a change in the assumption
Fitch applies to
the share in Housing Association (SHA) loans. A credit update
detailing the
bespoke Swedish residential mortgage assumptions applied by
Fitch will be
published shortly on www.fitchratings.com. The 'AAA' weighted
average (WA)
default rate and 'AAA' WA recovery rate are 13.3% and 46.4%
respectively based
off the December 2014 pool cut compared with 16.2% and 43.7% in
December 2013.
The 12% 'AAA' breakeven OC is driven by a cover pool credit loss
component of
7.7% in a 'AAA' scenario, followed by asset disposal loss of
4.6%. The cash flow
valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 6.3%
due to high
excess spread on the assets versus the covered bonds and the
worst case scenario
having a low prepayment stress. The breakeven OC considers
whether timely
payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and tests for recoveries
given default of at
least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
Fitch takes into account the lowest OC over the last 12 months
because the
Danske's Short-term IDR is 'F2' or above.
The D-Cap remains at 3 and is driven by what Fitch assesses to
be moderate-high
risk of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific
alternative
management, and privileged derivatives components.
The IDR uplift is unchanged at 2 and is attributable to Fitch
classifying
Denmark as a covered bond-intensive jurisdiction and also our
view that, given
the large size of Danske in its domestic market, there is a high
likelihood of
resolution methods being used rather than the bank being
liquidated.
Danske I's mortgage cover pool balance consists of 51.6%
Norwegian residential
mortgages and 48.4% Swedish residential mortgages compared with
47% and 53%
respectively in December 2013. Fitch has applied the Norwegian
residential
mortgage loss criteria updated in February 2015 and also
reviewed its
assumptions for analysing Swedish residential mortgages to these
loans.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the pool cash flows is 31.7
years while the
WAL of the covered bonds is 4.1 years. Fitch applies both high
and low
prepayment (CPR) assumptions in its cash flow analysis. The
driver of the
breakeven OC level for Danske I covered bonds is the high
prepayment scenario
due to the conservative stress of 45% CPR and the high negative
carry costs,
resulting from Fitch's reinvestment assumptions and the fairly
high margin on
the bonds post swaps.
The bonds have been issued in EUR, CHF, GBP, NOK and SEK at
fixed and variable
rates, while nearly all mortgages in the pool pay a floating
rate. Asset and
covered bond swaps are in place with Danske Bank to hedge the
currency and
interest rate mismatches in the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BBB' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is
reduced to two or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in
its analysis
decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contacts
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Gallina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1251
Chairperson
Helene M. Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
