(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's (Danske, A/Stable/F1, Viability Rating: 'a') mortgage covered bonds secured by Cover Pool I at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows a review of the programme. As of 13 May 2015, Danske Category I had EUR13.7bn of covered bonds outstanding. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Danske's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the 16.8% overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the revised 12% 'AAA' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that on the bank's IDR. The 'AAA' break-even OC for Danske I covered bonds rating has decreased to 12.0% from 15.0% previously, mainly due to a change in the assumption Fitch applies to the share in Housing Association (SHA) loans. A credit update detailing the bespoke Swedish residential mortgage assumptions applied by Fitch will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com. The 'AAA' weighted average (WA) default rate and 'AAA' WA recovery rate are 13.3% and 46.4% respectively based off the December 2014 pool cut compared with 16.2% and 43.7% in December 2013. The 12% 'AAA' breakeven OC is driven by a cover pool credit loss component of 7.7% in a 'AAA' scenario, followed by asset disposal loss of 4.6%. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 6.3% due to high excess spread on the assets versus the covered bonds and the worst case scenario having a low prepayment stress. The breakeven OC considers whether timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario. Fitch takes into account the lowest OC over the last 12 months because the Danske's Short-term IDR is 'F2' or above. The D-Cap remains at 3 and is driven by what Fitch assesses to be moderate-high risk of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management, and privileged derivatives components. The IDR uplift is unchanged at 2 and is attributable to Fitch classifying Denmark as a covered bond-intensive jurisdiction and also our view that, given the large size of Danske in its domestic market, there is a high likelihood of resolution methods being used rather than the bank being liquidated. Danske I's mortgage cover pool balance consists of 51.6% Norwegian residential mortgages and 48.4% Swedish residential mortgages compared with 47% and 53% respectively in December 2013. Fitch has applied the Norwegian residential mortgage loss criteria updated in February 2015 and also reviewed its assumptions for analysing Swedish residential mortgages to these loans. The weighted average life (WAL) of the pool cash flows is 31.7 years while the WAL of the covered bonds is 4.1 years. Fitch applies both high and low prepayment (CPR) assumptions in its cash flow analysis. The driver of the breakeven OC level for Danske I covered bonds is the high prepayment scenario due to the conservative stress of 45% CPR and the high negative carry costs, resulting from Fitch's reinvestment assumptions and the fairly high margin on the bonds post swaps. The bonds have been issued in EUR, CHF, GBP, NOK and SEK at fixed and variable rates, while nearly all mortgages in the pool pay a floating rate. Asset and covered bond swaps are in place with Danske Bank to hedge the currency and interest rate mismatches in the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contacts Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Andrea Gallina Analyst +44 20 3530 1251 Chairperson Helene M. Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 299 140 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 31 March 2015; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 31 March 2015; 'Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 20 February 2015; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway', dated 20 February 2015, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19 December 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 16 February 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria – Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here 