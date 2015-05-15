(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Netherlands' Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on the Netherlands' senior unsecured
foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The strengthening recovery is leading to a gradual reduction of
macroeconomic
and financial risks. Fitch has revised its GDP growth forecast
up to 1.7% in
2015 and 2016 from 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively, at the time of
the last rating
review in January 2015. This is due to the combination of more a
benign external
environment and a strengthening recovery of domestic demand.
Consumption of the highly leveraged household sector stabilised
in 2014 after a
3pp cumulative decline during the balance sheet recession in
2012 and 2013.
Improving housing and labour market conditions will support
consumption and
investment growth, underpinning the cyclical recovery of
domestic demand.
Nevertheless, Fitch forecasts the household savings rate will
remain above the
pre-crisis level over the medium term, limiting consumption
growth.
The budget deficit in 2014 was 2.3% of GDP, unchanged compared
with 2013 and
slightly above the 'AAA' median of 1.4%. The European Commission
estimates that
the underlying structural deficit declined to 0.2% of GDP in
2014, better than
the medium-term objective of a 0.5% deficit. The fiscal
consolidation measures
in 2012 and 2013 have permanently improved the structural
position, although the
headline deficit remained larger due to the recession. The
successful fiscal
consolidation in 2012 and 2013 during the balance sheet
recession of the private
sector, highlights the resilience of the very open Dutch economy
to adverse
shocks.
Gross general government debt (GGGD) reached 68.8% in 2014,
significantly above
the 'AAA' median of 44%. Based on its debt dynamics simulation,
Fitch forecasts
GGGD to peak at 69% of GDP in 2015 and gradually decline to 60%
by 2024.
The risks to the sovereign from financial sector contingent
liabilities are
limited. The banking sector benefits from the recent
stabilisation of the
housing and labour markets, strengthening recovery and monetary
policy easing by
the ECB. However the ultra-loose monetary conditions could lead
to adverse side
effects in the Netherlands. The current very low yield
environment would have a
relatively large impact on the Dutch economy, especially if it
persists for a
longer period, as gross household financial wealth, including
non-bank pension
and life insurance assets, are close to 3x the GDP.
The flexible, diversified, high value-added and competitive
economy benefits
from strong domestic institutions, a track record of sound
budgetary management
and historically broad public and political consensus in support
of fiscal
discipline.
The country has run consistent current account surpluses of
7%-10% of GDP since
2010 and has a positive net international investment position.
Fitch considers financing risk as very low, reflecting an
average debt maturity
of around seven years, average issuing yield close to 0% in 1Q15
and strong
financing flexibility underpinned by The Netherlands' status as
a core eurozone
sovereign issuer, with deep capital markets and large domestic
savings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in negative rating action include:
- Fiscal easing or growth underperformance, leading to the
public debt ratio
peaking higher and later.
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities arising from a range
of potential
sources, including the banking sector, the Nationale Hypotheek
Garantie mortgage
guarantee scheme or eurozone bail-out packages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The debt sustainability calculations are based on the assumption
of a 1.5%
medium-term growth rate, GDP deflator converging gradually to 2%
and a balanced
primary budget position from 2017 onwards. No additional
sovereign support to
the banking sector is assumed.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
although it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk.
Although a Greek exit
would represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could
spark a bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely'
dated 6 March 2015
at www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
