(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) A combined Royal Ahold and Delhaize Group would probably achieve an investment-grade rating even if the deal were substantially funded with debt, Fitch Ratings says. A merger would be positive for diversification and scale. But it could lead to a modest deterioration in the financial risk profile compared to Ahold's ('BBB'/Stable Outlook) current profile, depending on pricing, how it was funded and the financial policy of the combined group. Our assessment is based on the assumption that the deal would be an acquisition of Delhaize at a 30% premium to its average share price over the last six months, which is largely factored into Delhaize's share price following recent gains. Other assumptions are that it would be 70% debt-funded and would achieve a conservative EUR300m of sustainable cost savings, reflected in strengthened profitability relative to Ahold's and Delhaize's standalone operations. In this scenario the combined business would have a pro-forma FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.9x, compared with Ahold's estimated 3.1x at the end of 2014. This would be high for an investment-grade food retailer, but other business traits would remain strongly anchored in the 'BBB' category. A higher transaction premium would make an investment-grade rating harder to achieve, if it leads to permanently higher leverage and weaker financial flexibility, while a significant equity component to a deal could greatly reduce the impact on the group's financial risk profile. Both companies have confirmed that they are in preliminary talks, but have not said how a transaction might be structured. We believe a combination of the two retailers would be primarily a defensive move against weakening profitability and greater competitive pressure. For Ahold we see margin pressure as permanent, due to weak like-for-like sales growth prospects in its core Netherlands and US markets and the structural change in its business model triggered by e-commerce development. The retailers have little cross-over in European markets, so the success of any deal would depend on their ability to successfully integrate their US operations, which are concentrated on the east coast and which would account for 60% of combined sales and operating profit. Managing the combination of IT and logistics operations would probably be the biggest challenge, but the US overlap creates the opportunity for savings in the supply chain. US anti-trust regulators could require disposals to approve the deal, which could accelerate deleveraging. The Federal Trade Commission will look at how much overlap there is between the businesses in local markets when deciding whether to mandate closures, given that both chains are predominantly east-coast based. Our preliminary assessment suggests these would be limited, with maybe 50 to 100 closures out of a total of around 1,900 US stores.