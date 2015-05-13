(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Higher tax revenue forecasts improve
German Laender's
prospects of complying with the debt brake starting in 2020,
Fitch Ratings says.
We think most states of Germany, known as Laender, are in a
strong position to
comply, although this may require further efforts to limit
spending growth.
The most recent estimate from Germany's Finance Ministry,
published on 7 May,
forecasts Laender tax revenues at EUR262.6bn in 2015, which is
EUR2.9bn above
the previous estimate last November. That would represent a 3.3%
increase in
Laender tax revenue from 2014. Bigger growth in Laender tax
revenue reflects
upward revisions to forecasts for tax revenue at all levels of
German
government.
Fitch-rated Laender have already announced fiscal consolidation
measures,
largely focussing on restricting current expenditure growth, in
anticipation of
the debt brake. Based on these measures, revenue growth should
exceed spending
growth, reducing remaining deficits. The higher estimated tax
proceeds will give
additional support to this process (more than 70% of the Laender
revenues were
from taxation in 2014).
Preliminary figures for 2014 show that nine of the sixteen
Laender achieved net
funding surpluses, and that they posted an aggregate surplus of
just over
EUR700m. Considering the last five years compound annual growth
rate of Laender
expenditures, and using the new tax estimate, we expect more
states will report
surpluses in 2015.
These revenue and spending trends are positive for the Laender's
credit
profiles. The small 2014 surplus follows consecutive annual
falls in the net
funding deficit from its peak of EUR27.7bn in 2009.
All states have followed the trend, although some still have
sufficiently large
deficits to make compliance with the debt brake, which will
require the Laender
to implement their budgets without taking on new debt,
challenging. Individual
progress will depend not only on revenue growth but also on
fiscal policy. The
debt brake prevents debt funding being used for capex, so some
states may use
the additional financial leeway provided by higher tax revenues
for investment
before its introduction (when such investment will have to come
from current
balance surpluses). This could slow the process of fiscal
consolidation.
On Friday, we affirmed the 'AAA'/Stable ratings of the seven
Fitch-rated
Laender. The ratings are driven by the strong institutional
framework under
which the German Laender operate. Details are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Guido Bach
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
