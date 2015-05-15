(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'A-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed
the National
rating on the South African scale at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflects the following key
rating drivers:
Namibia continues to post solid GDP growth (averaging 5.2% in
2010-14), far
exceeding the 'BBB' and 'BB' medians. Although weaker commodity
prices affected
the mining and manufacturing sectors in 2H14, overall economic
performance in
2014 was boosted by strong domestic demand growth, including
high public and
private investment. Fitch expects economic activity to gather
momentum in
2015-16, helped by a projected increase in uranium and gold
output, as well as a
positive performance in the construction and retail sectors.
Namibia had a smooth political transition following general
elections in
November 2014, after President Pohamba stood down after serving
two terms in
office, in line with the constitution. This has reinforced
perceptions of a
functioning democracy with relatively strong institutions in the
regional
context. The ruling South West Africa People's Organization
(SWAPO) retained the
presidency and won an even larger congressional majority than in
the last
legislative term, assuring policy continuity. The new government
wants to
prioritise job creation, infrastructure development and increase
spending in key
social areas, such as education.
Fitch estimates Namibia's budget deficit to have widened
slightly in the fiscal
year 2014/15 (FY15, from April 2014 to May 2015), to 3.9% of
GDP, as expenditure
picked up in line with higher wages and transfer outlays.
However, the deficit
was below the 5.2% of GDP expected in the revised FY15 budget,
reflecting both
under-spending on capital projects and higher revenue growth,
which was boosted
by strong non-tax revenue income. Total revenue reached an
estimated record of
35.5% of GDP, partly due to improvements in tax collection.
The 2015/16 budget maintains an expansionary bias, in line with
the new
government's development priorities. The deficit is projected at
5.3% of GDP,
but given ongoing challenges in capex implementation Fitch
expects the deficit
to stabilise around 4% in FY16. The government currently
forecasts mild fiscal
consolidation to begin in FY17, mainly by halting current
expenditure growth.
Meeting these targets will be important to stabilise debt ratios
and avoid
negative rating pressure.
Gross public debt fell slightly in GDP terms, to 22.9% at
end-2014, and is well
below the 'BBB' median of 42.3%. However, debt reduction in 2014
was largely due
to the use of cash balances, with government deposits falling to
only 2.2% of
GDP in 2014, from 5.6% in 2013. The government plans to stop
using cash balances
to finance the deficit, instead relying on more debt (primarily
on the domestic
market). Consequently, Fitch expects public sector debt to rise
to close to 30%
by end-2016, broadly in line with government projections.
Public guarantees for state-owned companies are also projected
to rise over the
medium term (from 5.1% of GDP in 2014), but Fitch expects these
to remain below
the official target of 10% of GDP, as some of the planned
infrastructure
projects are delayed or fail to materialise.
Namibia's current account deficit (CAD) widened in 2014 to an
estimated 6.7% of
GDP, as import growth gathered pace on the back of strong
domestic demand. Lower
oil prices will have a limited impact on the CAD in 2015, as
demand for capital
imports to complete large mining projects remains high. The
gradual coming
on-stream of the Husab uranium mine (the second-largest uranium
mine in the
world) from 2016 is expected to help narrow the CAD over the
medium term.
Although foreign direct investment and other capital inflows
remain robust,
strong import growth and high net government payments abroad led
to foreign
exchange reserves declining to only 1.6 months of import cover
at end-2014, from
2.2 months at end-2013. However, FX reserves still amount to
over 3x narrow
money and are set to increase gradually. Moreover, large
external assets mean
that Namibia maintains a comfortable net international position
surplus.
Namibia's ratings also reflect the country's sound banking
system, which is well
capitalised and profitable banks, with a low ratio of
non-performing loans (1.5%
in 1Q15). However, there has been limited progress in tackling
social problems,
including extreme division of wealth, low development indicators
and
persistently high unemployment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Negative:
- Fiscal slippage that leads to a material rise in the public
debt to GDP ratio.
- Decline in foreign exchange reserves or a steep increase in
net external debt
ratios.
- Weaker growth prospects, for example related to significant
delays in key
mining projects.
Positive:
- Income convergence towards 'BBB' peers in the context of
macroeconomic
stability.
- Marked improvement in the fiscal and external balances.
- Improvement in the business environment and successful
developments of new
economic sectors that would reduce dependency on commodities and
boost
employment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that there will be no major revision to the
Southern African
Customs Union (SACU) revenue-sharing formula that could lead to
a sharp
reduction in SACU revenues to Namibia.
Fitch assumes that the currency peg agreement with South Africa
will remain in
place and the government will pursue prudent macroeconomic
policies consistent
with it.
Global assumptions are consistent with Fitch's 'Global Economic
Outlook',
including the subdued outlook for commodity prices.
