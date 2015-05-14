(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today launched Ratings
Navigator for
Insurance, a standardized, visual summary of the key factors
that Fitch
considers when developing an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating. Navigators
on 50 insurance organizations are now available, covering the
Americas, EMEA and
Asia-Pacific.
Ratings Navigator enhances transparency around how Fitch derives
its IFS ratings
by presenting an insurer's key strengths and weaknesses in an
easy-to-interpret
visual format.
"Understanding the 'why' behind our ratings is critical to
making informed
investment decisions," says Keith Buckley, Global Head of
Insurance at Fitch
Ratings. "Using Ratings Navigator in conjunction with Fitch's
other ratings and
research products enhances the value of our analysis for market
participants."
Ratings Navigator for Insurance does not introduce new ratings
methodologies or
approaches to analysis, nor is it a quantitative ratings model.
Rather, it
illustrates application of established ratings criteria.
Each ratings navigator contains a factor assessment panel,
illustrating key
credit factors Fitch considers when establishing an IFS rating.
These include:
--Industry profile & operating environment
--Market position & size/scale
--Capitalization & leverage
--Debt service capabilities & financial flexibility
--Financial performance & earnings
--Investment & liquidity
--Asset/liability & liquidity management
--Reserve adequacy
--Reinsurance, risk mitigation & catastrophe risk
Each factor is scored using a multi-notch indicator, which is
color coded to
indicate its relative influence, and arrows are used to indicate
future trends.
Every navigator also includes a summary of other factors and
criteria elements
that can impact an IFS rating, as well as ratings drivers and
sensitivities, and
comparative peer group ratings.
Ratings Navigator for Insurance will be published globally, with
an expectation
that Navigators on a vast majority of Fitch's international IFS
ratings will be
published by year-end.
To learn more about Ratings Navigator for Insurance, please
visit
here. The full report,
'Introducing Ratings
Navigator for Insurance,' is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Keith Buckley, CFA
Managing Director, Global Head of Insurance
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
+1-312-368-3211
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth
Fogerty, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
