NEW YORK, May 28 (Fitch) One year after Energy Future Holdings
filed for
bankruptcy, the U.S. institutional leveraged loan default rate
is at its lowest
point since the event occurred, according to Fitch Ratings. At
end-April 2015,
the trailing 12-month (TTM) rate stood at 1.4%, well below the
3% historical
average. Before Energy Future Holdings' $19.2 billion in loans
exited the TTM
index, the default rate stood at 3.6%.
'Barring any new large defaults, Caesars would be the next
behemoth to exit the
TTM universe,' says Eric Rosenthal, Senior Director of Leveraged
Finance. 'When
their $5.4 billion of loans move out next January, the TTM
default rate would
see another dip.'
This year U.S. institutional leveraged loan new issuance had its
slowest start
since 2010. The $61 billion tallied in 2015 through end-April
represents a 72%
drop from the same period a year earlier. When coupled with
strong demand from
CLO buyers, secondary market prices have seen upward pressure.
With $903 billion outstanding at end-April, the institutional
leveraged loan
market has been mostly flat since the beginning of the year but
is up 13% since
April 2014. The beleaguered energy and metals/mining sectors
combined comprise
only 7% of the market, compared to 23% in the $1.45 trillion
high yield bond
universe.
Despite stagnation in issuance, sizes of refinancings are up,
averaging $659
million versus $541 million for the prior average facility
amount. The trend is
also evident in the total deal commitment amount, with the 2015
executed loans
averaging $964 billion versus $867 billion for the previous
loans that were
refinanced.
Covenant-lite facilities currently comprise 58% of the universe.
However, their
rise has slowed in the past two months, as a number of
facilities with covenants
accessed the market to reprice and remain covenanted. In the
first four months
of the year, cov-lite facilities only comprised 45% of new
issuance.
The full report, 'U.S. Leveraged Loan Default Insight: Loan
Default Rate Falls
to 1.4%; 2015 Issuance Remains Light,' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1-212-908-0286
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch U.S. Leveraged Loan Default Insight (Loan Default Rate
Falls to 1.4%; 2015
Issuance Remains Light)
here
