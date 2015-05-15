(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) has today,
assigned Easy Buy Public Company Limited (EB) a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA(tha)'. with a Stable Outlook, as well as a National
Short-Term Rating of
F1+(tha). Fitch has also assigned issue ratings to EB's
outstanding senior
unsecured bonds of 'AA(tha)' and guaranteed bonds of 'AAA(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBTS
EB's National Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
institutional support from its Japanese parent, ACOM Co., Ltd
(ACOM; A-/Stable).
Fitch believes EB is a strategically important subsidiary of
ACOM. This could be
reflected by ACOM's acquisition of a majority stake in 2012
which raised its
ownership to 71% from 49%, its full management control via the
board of
directors, and appointment of key management. There is also
clear evidence of
on-going and past financial and operational support such as debt
guarantees and
direct lending as well as the transfer of technical knowledge.
Focussing on
overseas business is one of the three key pillars of ACOM's
strategy, and EB is
its largest overseas subsidiary with the highest revenue
contribution.
EB's outstanding senior unsecured debts are rated at the same
level as EB's
National LT rating of 'AA(tha)', in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
The Stable Outlook is in line with ACOM's Outlook and Fitch
believes that there
should be no material change to ACOM's propensity to provide
support in the near
term.
EB's 2015 performance is at risk of being pressured by further
increases in
provisioning costs and declining bad debt recoveries but Fitch
expects
performance to remain satisfactory. EB's high net interest
margin (2014: 24.5%)
should remain a major buffer against provisioning risks.
However, the downside
risks could arise from the high consumer leverage (2014: 85.9%
of GDP) and
weaker than expected economic growth which could significantly
weaken EB's
performance.
Despite the weak domestic economy in 2014, EB reported a sound
performance with
higher net profit of THB2.3bn (up 4.2% yoy) and ROE and ROA of
27.1% and 6.7%,
respectively. EB's asset quality has moderately weakened but
remains
satisfactory. EB mainly relies on wholesale funding; however,
funding and
liquidity risks could be mitigated by financial support (such as
direct lending
and guarantees) from its parent, ACOM. Capitalisation continued
to strengthen
with higher equity/assets ratio of 26.5% at end-2014, supported
by strong
earnings and moderate asset growth.
EB is one of the leading non-bank personal loan providers with a
market share of
24% (among non-banks) in 2014. EB's business model mainly
focuses on revolving
personal loans. The company's target segments are the
salary-based lower income
earners and office workers, which accounted for more than half
of its loans
book.
ACOM is one of the leading providers of consumer financial
services in Japan.
Mitsubishi Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) holds a 40% stake in
ACOM, and Fitch
views ACOM to be strategically important to the MUFG group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBTS
Any change in ACOM's ratings could have a similar effect on EB's
National LT
Rating. Any indications of weaker propensity for ACOM to provide
support to EB
could result in a downgrade of the National ratings. For
example, this may be
indicated by a material reduction in ACOM's ownership or level
of commitment to
provide financial support.
Any change in EB's National Long Term Rating would similarly
affect the rating
of its senior unsecured debts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GUARANTEED BONDS
The 'AAA(tha)' ratings of EB's guaranteed bonds are based
entirely on an
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by ACOM. Its
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'A-' is at the same
level with
Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) of 'A-' which
also correlates
to the National LT rating of 'AAA(tha)'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED BONDS
The ratings of the guaranteed bonds are the highest on the
national scale,
therefore, there is no potential rating upside. The guaranteed
bonds could be
downgraded if ACOM's LTFC IDR falls below Thailand's LTLC IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating of outstanding senior unsecured bonds
at 'AA(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating of outstanding guarantee bonds at
'AAA(tha)'
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 April 2015.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria ",
dated 20 March 2015; and "National Scale Ratings Criteria",
dated 30 October
2013; are available at www.fitchratings.com.
