LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) The Austrian province of Carinthia's
potential debt
restructuring deal offers an example of a potential distressed
debt exchange
(DDE) route for future failed EU banks to avoid resolution, says
Fitch Ratings.
The deal being discussed would involve the creditors of Heta
Asset Resolution AG
(Heta) guaranteed by Carinthia.
DDEs could become more popular because powers granted to
resolution authorities
under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD),
implemented in
Austria on 1 January 2015, are likely to encourage senior
creditors of failed
banks to negotiate private-sector solutions if resolution action
can be avoided.
Recovery prospects for senior creditors may be better if they
can negotiate
swiftly and accept write-downs/equity conversion as part of a
broader
recapitalisation that satisfies supervisors. The inherently
greater
uncertainties of a formal resolution process also mean
resolution authorities
may bail in more of the liability structure to complete the
resolution strategy
and maintain market confidence. This is because resolution
authorities, mindful
of their "no creditor worse off" obligations and potential
lawsuits from "over
bailing in" liabilities, may err on the side of caution as they
assess capital
requirements for failed banks and determine the level of
liabilities to be
bailed in to restore viability.
Carinthia is unable to honour EUR10.2bn of guarantees
("Gewaehrtraegerhaftung")
on the senior debt of Heta, a wind-down institution that is the
legal successor
to failed bank Hypo Alpe Adria (HAA), as these are considerably
greater than the
province's annual revenues. The wind-down of HAA has been
ongoing since 2010,
although a dedicated wind-down vehicle was set up in 4Q14 and a
regulatory
stress test of Heta's assets concluded in 1Q15. This highlighted
large potential
losses, prompting the Austrian Financial Market Authority to
start resolution
steps for Heta on 1 March 2015. A temporary moratorium, to l May
2016, was
declared on Heta's liabilities, including those assumed covered
by Carinthia.
Heta is subject to Austrian BRRD legislation. Finance minister
Joerg Schelling
suggested last week that Carinthia's government should negotiate
a reasonable
debt write-down with Heta's creditors, in exchange for their
agreement to give
up all claims against Carinthia. Such a deal could free up
additional liquidity
support from the central government to Carinthia. DDEs on senior
bank debt are
rare, concerning only four banks among Fitch's total portfolio
of rated banks
since the global financial crisis.
Resolution of Heta is likely to be protracted. The European
Commission is
investigating the Austrian government's handling of HAA and Heta
at the request
of investors who faced losses. It is also examining an Austrian
law passed in
2014 that wrote off around EUR900m of Heta's debt guaranteed by
Carinthia. In
addition, lawsuits are still outstanding between BayernLB,
backed by the German
state of Bavaria, and the Austrian state.
Under these circumstances and against the backdrop of BRRD, DDE
might prove
increasingly attractive to creditors.
