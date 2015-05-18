(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published The Paragon Group of Companies PLC (Paragon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IDR reflects Fitch's view that Paragon's asset quality is strong. The buy-to-let loan book in particular currently has a very low level of impairment, having been written to conservative criteria and borrower credit profiles then remaining subject to close monitoring. However, Fitch notes the potential for impairment to increase should the current benign low interest operating environment become more challenging. Fitch acknowledges the stability and experience of Paragon's management team, and its success in steering the group through the economic crisis while maintaining profitability. Fitch views the recent strategy of broadening the group's revenues and funding from their historical concentrations in buy-to-let lending and securitisation, respectively, as fundamentally sound. However, relative to the well-established buy-to-let business, the group's track record in its debt purchase business is less proven, and it returned to the car finance market in 2014 after a gap of several years. Some underwriting execution risk remains with regard to the growth strategy, notwithstanding the demonstrated scope to leverage the group's established infrastructure in collections. In Fitch's opinion, Paragon's funding profile displays strong defensive characteristics with respect to its predominantly non-recourse and matched tenor nature. The 2014 launch of Paragon Bank has helpfully broadened the funding mix by providing access to retail deposits, but the achievement of fully flexible funding diversification remains an ongoing process, as any prolonged contraction in the wholesale markets could still constrain origination and business growth. The Stable Outlook reflects the present benign operating environment and Fitch's expectation of a continued prudent approach to underwriting by management, prioritising the company's long-term health over more volatile short-term gains. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR The IDR could be downgraded in the event of a material weakening of Paragon's current strong asset quality. This could be from problems emerging within the core buy-to-let mortgage book, via the collection profile of a material portfolio within Idem Capital not developing as well as anticipated at point of acquisition, or through Paragon Bank not progressing to profitability as management anticipated. Should there be a significant reduction in the group's liquidity, through cancellation of warehouse lines, difficulty in attracting deposits or deployment of the group's cash into illiquid investments or acquisitions, this could also have a negative impact on the IDR. Rating upside is currently limited in view of the still principally buy-to-let driven business profile, but the IDR could benefit over time from proven successful implementation of the group's strategy to broaden earnings. This could be evidenced by the generation of stable recurring profit streams from the Idem Capital and Paragon Bank businesses, while maintaining a robust balance sheet profile and demonstrating ongoing diversification of the funding platform. Contact: Primary Analyst David Pierce Director +44 020 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Tuneu Analyst +44 020 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 28 April 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.