(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ras Al
Khaimah's (RAK)
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDRs) at 'A' with
Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on RAK Capital's senior
unsecured foreign
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'. The Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'AA+', this Ceiling applies to Ras al
Khaimah and Abu
Dhabi.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the benefits of RAK's membership of the UAE,
its low debt
and generally solid fiscal performance against weaknesses in
data quality and
the macro policy environment.
RAK is the fourth-largest emirate in the UAE federation and its
rating derives
substantial support from this membership. RAK shares the UAE
monetary and
exchange-rate system with a credible US dollar peg and absence
of exchange
controls. The UAE Country Ceiling of 'AA+' benefits from Abu
Dhabi's (AA/Stable)
strong external finances. RAK has no need for foreign exchange
reserves and its
rating is not constrained by external factors.
RAK's public finances also benefit substantially from federal
government (FG)
support. Most basic public services and infrastructure are
provided directly by
the FG, relieving RAK's budget of many of the spending
obligations of a typical
sovereign. We do not factor potential exceptional support from
the FG into the
ratings.
The sharp fall in oil prices has little direct impact on RAK's
sovereign credit
profile. Oil and primarily gas account for around 5% of GDP and
oil is not
exported. Nonetheless, RAK's trading partners in the GCC face
headwinds from the
sharp fall in oil prices. Fitch expects construction spending in
the region to
moderate but for demand for RAK's exports of construction
materials - a mainstay
of the economy - to remain firm. Arrivals from Russia, the
third-largest source
of tourists, may be impacted by the fall in the rouble against
the dirham.
RAK generally records a budget surplus, with the 2014 general
government surplus
widening to 3.4% of GDP as revenues picked up and spending fell
after the
closure of the national airline in 2013. A small deficit is
expected in 2015 due
to exceptional capital spending, which will boost capacity in
the construction
materials sector. A normalisation of capital spending is
forecast to return the
budget to surplus in 2016.
Debt-to-GDP is less than half of the peer median, at around 20%
of GDP, and is
forecast to stay around this level. A USD1bn Sukuk issued in
March 2015 was used
to extend the maturity profile, consolidate existing debts and
pre-finance a
2016 maturity. Debt management has improved and government
guarantees on SOE
borrowing are being phased out gradually.
Prospects for real GDP growth are healthy. Tourist arrivals were
up sharply in
2014 due to new hotels opening and other sectors are benefiting
from the growth
momentum in neighbouring Dubai and elsewhere in the GCC. Fitch
expects real GDP
growth to slow from around 6.5% in 2014 to 4%-5% over 2015 and
2016 owing to the
slightly weaker external environment. Inflation has picked up
due to higher
rents and is forecast to rise above the peer median, at 4% in
2015 and 4.2% in
2016.
Institutional weaknesses continue to constrain the rating. The
availability of
data in RAK is weaker than most Fitch-rated sovereigns. RAK's
data quality is
partly constrained by inadequacies at the FG level. National
accounts are
particularly weak, with no real GDP data. Balance of payments
and monetary data
are only compiled for the UAE in aggregate. Fiscal data
provision in RAK is
adequate and public-sector wide. The government's Investment and
Development
Office controls SOE borrowing.
Like other sovereigns in the region, voice and accountability
and institutional
checks on the executive are also weak compared with peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that,
individually or
collectively, could lead to positive rating action are:
- Strengthened structural fundamentals, and in particular
improved data
availability and quality to better track the economy and the
development
programme.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A weakening in public finances prompted by large increases in
current
spending, if sustained for a prolonged period, or a
materialisation of potential
contingent liabilities, would bring downward rating pressure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- The current political and financial relationships linking
individual emirates
within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In
particular, no
weakening of support from the FG and Abu Dhabi for the smaller
emirates is
envisaged.
- No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current
succession.
- RAK is in a volatile region. Existing tensions and conflicts
are assumed to
continue but not materially worsen. Fitch assumes that regional
geopolitical
conflicts will not impact directly on RAK or on its ability to
trade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
