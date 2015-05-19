(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BoS Funding Limited's (BoS Funding) planned issue of senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS BoS Funding is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Arab Emirates-based Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C (BOS, BBB+/Stable/F2). BoS Funding is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and set up solely to act as the issuer of debt funding. The issue is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BOS. The notes' expected rating is in line with BOS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that the likelihood of default of this senior unsecured obligation is the same as the likelihood of default of BOS. Debt issued by BoS Funding under the note instrument, and the obligations of BOS under the deed of guarantee, constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and of the bank (respectively) and rank and will rank at least pari passu with all other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and of the bank (respectively). The documentation includes a negative pledge provision with BOS, as well as financial reporting obligations, covenants and default acceleration clauses. The notes and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with the notes will be governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' expected rating is sensitive to changes in BOS's Long-term IDR. This in turn is sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the UAE authorities to provide support to the bank. Given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track record of support for local banks and no plans for resolution legislation at this stage, downward pressure is considered low. Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806 Media City, PO Box 502030 Dubai Secondary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1336 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20 March 2015, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.