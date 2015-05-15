(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Latvia's
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Latvia's ratings are currently supported by the sovereign's
stronger fiscal
position relative to its 'A' range peers, its stable banking
sector, as well as
Fitch's baseline assumption that economic growth will stay
resilient against
geopolitical risks. A low level of income per capita and a high
net external
debtor position relative to median levels constrain the rating
within the 'A'
range.
Latvia is expected to continue its positive growth performance.
For 2015 and
2016, Fitch is projecting Latvia's economy to grow 2.3% and
3.0%, respectively.
Turbulence in Russia will hit the economy's external sector
performance (Russia
accounts for 11% of total exports) and related industries.
However, we expect
this drag to be offset by growth in domestic demand, which has
proven resilient
in the current environment of growth in households' disposable
incomes,
improvement in labour employment and low inflation. There is
also evidence that
Latvian exporters have redirected some exports originally bound
for Russia to
other important trade partners in EU, BRIC and CIS countries
Latvia's fiscal position is slightly better than its 'A' range
peers. For 2015,
we estimate Latvia's fiscal deficit and general government debt
ratio to be 1.5%
and 36.4% of GDP respectively, compared with a 'A' median fiscal
deficit of 2.1%
and debt ratio of 46.8%. Pre-financing plans for a USD1bn
Eurobond repayment
maturing in 2017 will lead to a moderate increase in Latvia's
public debt ratio
to around 39.5% of GDP in 2016 in Fitch's estimate.
The stable banking sector also supports Latvia's ratings. The
average capital
Tier 1 ratio is high (18.1%, 2014), and an increase in resident
deposits has
helped improve the sector's funding structure. The average
loan-to-deposit ratio
has now fallen to 68% from a peak of 169% in 2008. A source of
vulnerability
remains the large non-resident deposits in the banking system
(41% of GDP), but
there are high levels of liquid assets. Fitch views positively
the large
presence of Scandinavian banks in Latvia, given their financial
strength and
high home supervision standards. A high level of foreign
ownership in the sector
reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities migrating onto
the sovereign
balance sheet.
Partially constraining Latvia's ratings is the country's net
external debtor
position (27.6% of GDP in 2014), which stands out as a weakness
against the
median net creditor position (25% of GDP in 2014) of its 'A'
range peers.
On-going deleveraging in the banking sector, future reduction in
sovereign debt,
and modest equity FDI inflows should help gradually bring down
Latvia's external
liabilities in the long term.
Latvia's ratings are also weighed down by its lower GDP per
capita relative to
higher rated peers. Addressing moderate structural rigidities in
the economy
(i.e. high unemployment, low domestic savings) will support
gradual convergence
to income levels consistent with rating peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- A longer track record of strong and stable growth that fosters
higher income
per capita, without re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances.
- A sustainable improvement in external finances in conjunction
with a reduction
in external debt ratios.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action include:
- Deterioration in Latvia's public debt dynamics, for example
from sustained
fiscal slippage and/or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances for example associated with
overheating of
the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Latvian subsidiary
banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent
banks.
Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to Latvia's
economy.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
though it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although
a Greek exit
would represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could
spark a bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely'
dated 6 March 2015
at www.fitchratings.com).
