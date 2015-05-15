(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Desarrollo Rural's
(Banrural) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', short-term IDR
at 'B', and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', following a peer review of
Guatemala's largest
banks. The National Ratings of Banrural and its subsidiary
Financiera Rural,
S.A. (Finrural) were also affirmed. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of all ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs, AND NATIONAL RATINGS - BANRURAL
Banrural's VR drives its IDR and National Ratings. The operating
environment has
a great deal of influence on its performance. Banrural's VR also
considers the
bank's solid credit quality metrics, high profitability and good
capitalization.
Banrural's VR is closely linked to the sovereign, as it
maintains a moderate
exposure to public sector deposits (22% of total deposits), and
significant
concentration in government bonds (54% of total investments).
The Guatemalan
Government also holds a 17.2% stake in Banrural.
Banrural maintains good credit quality. The consistency of its
delinquency
levels reflects the bank's adequate underwriting practices;
effective collection
process and employee incentive programs to support low
delinquency levels.
Banrural's profitability levels, above similarly rated peers,
reflect the high
net interest margin characteristic of its microfinance
orientation. Banrural's
moderate efficiency and relatively limited income
diversification are partially
compensated for by sustainably low credit costs.
Banrural's profitability and moderate dividend payments
contribute to its good
capital levels. The bank's Fitch Core Capital-to risk-weighted
assets stood at
15.7%, comparing positively with peers'. Banrural's growth is
dynamic and often
exceeds market growth; however, it is in line with the bank's
internal capital
generation.
Banrural has a strong local franchise. It is the second largest
bank in
Guatemala, with a market share of 20% of assets and the widest
geographic
coverage. The bank's strong market position in rural areas and
its unique
ability to address the needs of this population grant it access
to diversified
and low-cost deposits. Banrural consolidates Aseguradora Rural,
an insurance
company and Financiera Rural.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no material
changes in the
bank's overall financial profile over the rating horizon.
Banrural's IDRs and VR
are at the same level as Guatemala's sovereign rating. Given the
operating
environment's high influence on Banrural's VR as well as
concentrations with the
government, changes in the sovereign's ratings may result in a
similar action on
Banrural's ratings. Banrural's national ratings reflect the
bank's relative
strength in the local market.
Ratings would be downgraded in the unlikely scenario of a sharp
decline in
capitalization (below 10%), and a period of sustained low
earnings (operating
ROAA close to 1%). These changes may result in a VR downgrade
which would also
imply a downgrade in its IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support rating (SR) of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is a
moderate probability of support from the state, given Banrural's
systemic
importance in the banking system. This probability is limited by
Guatemala's
sovereign rating of 'BB'/Outlook Stable. The bank's Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
is one notch below the sovereign rating at 'BB-'. The bank's SRF
reflects the
moderate financial flexibility of the government to provide
support to
systemically important banks in the country and the significant
presence of
foreign currency funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS FINRURAL
Finrural's ratings are driven by the support it would receive
from Banrural, if
required. In the agency's view, Finrural is highly integrated
into Banrural's
network of operations and organization. This is also reflected
in the
standardization of the brand, common service network, strategic
alignment and
operations in segments complementary to the bank market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS - FINRURAL
Changes in Finrural's ratings are contingent on changes in
Banrural's capacity
and/or propensity to provide support.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banco de Desarrollo Rural:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Financiera Rural, S.A.
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6616
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
