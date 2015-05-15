(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Industrial's
(Industrial) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB',
short term IDR at
'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', following a peer review
of Guatemala's
largest banks. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
upgraded the bank's
long-term national rating. Similar rating actions were taken on
the national
ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this press release.
INDUSTRIAL'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, National Ratings,
Support and
Support Rating Floor
Industrial's VR drives its IDR. The operating environment has a
great deal of
influence on Industrial's performance. Deterioration of the
operating
environment may result in pressures on the bank's financial
profile.
Industrial's company profile, reflected in its strong franchise
and stable
business model, also highly influences the ratings. These
factors, together with
its sound asset quality and good profitability, balance the
bank's moderate
capitalization and high loan concentrations.
The support rating of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank
maintains a
moderate probability of support from the state, given its
systemic importance.
The support rating floor of 'BB-', one notch below the sovereign
rating, is
explained by the moderate financial flexibility of the
government to provide
support to systemically important banks in the country and the
significant
presence of foreign currency funding.
Industrial's long-term national rating was upgraded as the
consistency of the
bank's financial profile which enhances the bank's
creditworthiness relative to
its domestic peers.
Industrial maintains a dominant market position (28% of market
share in terms of
assets) with strong pricing power in the corporate sector. This
also helps
Industrial's capacity to sustain an ample and diversified
deposit base and to
complement it with funding from local and international markets.
BI has a
comfortable liquidity cushion. Industrial's asset quality is
sound, benefitted
by its conservative underwriting standards and effective
collection process.
Industrial's non-performing loans (NPLs; +90 days) have remained
below 0.8%
since 2009 while reserves adequately covered its NPLs in the
same years.
However, Industrial faces challenges managing its high
concentration of largest
borrowers, although they represent well-diversified local
conglomerates.
The bank's good operating profitability improved slightly to
1.7% of average
assets in 2014 boosted by slight enhancements in its net
interest margin (NIM),
good efficiency and low loan impairment charges. Further
improvements in
profitability will be limited by its corporate orientation and
high
dollarization. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's return on assets
will be around
1.4% in 2015.
Industrial's capitalization is moderate (Fitch Core Capital
around 10%).
The bank's internal capital generation is complemented by fresh
capital
injections when required. A potential fresh capital injection to
Industrial,
expected for 2015 would strengthen the bank's capital position.
CONTECNICA, FINANCIERA INDUSTRIAL AND WESTRUST BANK'S KEY RATING
DRIVERS -
National Ratings
Contecnica, Financiera Industrial and Westrust Bank's national
ratings were
upgraded following similar action on Industrial's national
long-term rating. The
national ratings of these subsidiaries are equalized with those
of Industrial.
These entities are important subsidiaries for Industrial given
the high degree
of integration with the group and operate in complementary
market segments
enhancing BI's business model.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes (IST-I) debt is
four notches
below the bank's long-term IDR given its deep subordination
status and
discretionary coupon omission.
Industrial Subordinated Trust's Notes (ISbT) are one notch below
Industrial's
long-term IDR reflecting the subordinated status, ranking junior
to all
Industrial's present and future senior indebtedness, pari passu
with all other
unsecured subordinated debt and senior to Industrial's capital
and tier I hybrid
securities.
Industrial Senior Trust's Notes' (ISnT) ratings are in line with
Industrial's
long-term IDR, reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations
rank equally to
Industrial's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
INDUSTRIAL'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR, National Ratings
and Support
Industrial's VR and IDR upside potential is limited as the
operating environment
highly influences the bank's ratings. On the other hand, a
sustained reduction
of Industrial's FCC below 10% and/or its return on average
assets (ROAA)
consistently below 1% may trigger a negative review of the
bank's VR and IDR.
In Fitch's view, the Stable Outlook on Industrial's national
ratings reflects
that the bank's relative strength in the local market should
remain unchanged
for the foreseeable future.
CONTECNICA, FINANCIERA INDUSTRIAL AND WESTRUST BANK'S KEY RATING
DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Changes in Contecnica, Financiera Industrial and Westrust Bank's
ratings are
contingent on changes in Industrial's capacity and propensity to
provide
support.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes debt, ISnT and
ISbT's ratings
downgrade potential will be derived from changes in the same
direction in
Industrial's IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Industrial:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local-currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local-currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support at '3';
--Subordinated Tier I Capital Notes debt at 'B-';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AA(gtm)' from
'AA-(gtm)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Industrial Subordinated Trust:
--Industrial Subordinated Trust Tier II Debt at 'BB-'.
Industrial Senior Trust:
--Long-term Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BB'.
Contecnica:
--National scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AA(gtm)' from
'AA-(gtm)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Financiera Industrial:
--National scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AA(gtm)' from
'AA-(gtm)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Westrust Bank:
--National scale long-term rating published at 'AA(gtm)';
Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating published at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1 212 612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Col. Escalon. San Salvador, El Salvador
Francesca Cedrola (Primary Analyst: Westrust Bank, Financiera
Industrial,
Contecnica)
Analyst
+503 2516 6611
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
and
'www.fitchcentroamerica.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 2015)
--'National Scale Rating Criteria' (October 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.