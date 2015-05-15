(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco G&T
Continental's
(G&TC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bb' following Fitch's peer review of Guatemala's largest
banks. The Rating
Outlook on the long-term IDR remains Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
G&TC'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND
SUPPORT
G&TC's IDRs and VR are highly influenced by its sound loan
portfolio quality,
and high exposure to sovereign risk. The bank's ratings also
factor in its good
domestic franchise, low risk appetite, modest profitability,
moderate
capitalization ratios and stable deposit base.
The Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank
maintains a
moderate probability of support from the state, given its
systemic importance in
the banking system. The current Support Rating Floor ('BB-'),
one notch below
the sovereign rating, is explained by the moderate financial
flexibility of the
government to provide support to systemically important banks in
the country and
the significant presence of foreign currency funding.
G&TC's national ratings were also affirmed with a Stable Outlook
as the bank's
relative strength in the local market remains unchanged.
G&TC's loan portfolio quality is moderately better than most of
its competitors,
given the bank's target customer segments. Although the
portfolio is
well-diversified by economic sector, it has a relatively high
debtor
concentration and moderate exposure to dollar-denominated loans.
The bank has
high exposure to the Guatemalan sovereign ('BB'/Outlook Stable).
As of December
2014, sovereign securities and central bank reserves accounted
for 37.1% of
G&TC's total assets or 4.7x of its Fitch Core Capital.
G&TC has a lower risk appetite relative to peers, given its
corporate customer
base and conservative underwriting standards and risk controls.
Its corporate
segment, high proportion of securities holdings and
dollar-denominated loans, as
well as its high funding costs result in lower profitability
than that of its
main competitors. Fitch expects that the bank's profitability
and internal
capital generation will remain low in the short term, although
it may improve at
a slow pace.
One of G&TC's strengths is its broad and stable base of
depositors as well as
the high proportion of liquid assets in relation to deposits
(61.1% as of
December 2014). In addition, the bank has a relatively
well-balanced mix of
deposits. Deposit stability, together with an adequate level of
liquid assets,
supports G&TC's liquidity profile.
G&TC's RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
G&TC IDRs, VR and National Ratings' upside potential is
considered limited given
the bank's high exposure to the sovereign. G&TC's ratings could
be pressured
downward if the bank reduces its profitability metrics and
reaches a Fitch Core
Capital level below 10%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
G&TC:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local-currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local-currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (G&TC)
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst (Conticredit, FG&TC, GTC, FG&TC CR)
Alvaro Castro
Associate Director
+503 2516-6615
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
and
'www.fitchcentroamerica.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.