(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los
Trabajadores'
(Bantrab) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'
following Fitch's peer
review of Guatemala's largest banks. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
BANTRAB'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bantrab's long-term IDR and national ratings are driven by its
intrinsic
creditworthiness, as reflected in its Viability Rating (VR).
Bantrab's VR is
highly influenced by its moderate capitalization. The rating
also factors in the
bank's moderate franchise, sound and recurring profitability,
driven by ample
margins and good asset quality, as well as its concentration in
the public
sector and rapid loan growth.
Bantrab's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and
'NF', respectively,
indicate that, although possible, external support cannot be
relied upon, given
the current low state ownership and limited systemic importance.
Bantrab's capital position has been stable over the last year
following a
five-year negative trend. Although rapid asset growth has
continued,
capital-generation capability has strengthened significantly.
Fitch's base
scenario is that the bank will strengthen Fitch Core Capital
metrics over the
medium term as credit growth moderates. In the agency's
opinion, maintaining an
adequate loss-absorption cushion is necessary given high loan
growth and
concentration risks.
Bantrab's profitability metrics are good and above the
Guatemalan banking system
average. Continuous improvements in efficiency, combined with
higher recoveries
of previously written-off loans, have benefitted the bank's
financial
performance. Net interest income (NII) continued to represent
the most important
source of operating revenue and its structure is unlikely to
change given the
bank's business model, which is focused primarily on lending
rates.
The bank's loan book has a high exposure to low- and
middle-income employees,
mainly from the public sector (YE2014: 97.7% of loan book);
however, collection
processes are effective as they rely on payroll deduction.
Credit risk in the
investment portfolio is mainly associated with the government
(Guatemala:
'BB'/Stable Outlook by Fitch).
The bank's loan book quality is good and has improved
consistently over the last
six years. Non-performing loans (NPLs; 90+ days overdue) to
total loans declined
from its peak of 8.4% at YE2009 to 1.2% at YE2014. Delinquency
levels benefit
from the bank's reliance on payroll deduction for collection of
92% of total
loans and on sound performance of the Guatemalan economy.
BANTRAB SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES' KEY RATING
DRIVERS
Bantrab Senior Tust's (BST) seven-year USD loan participation
notes rating is in
line with Bantrab's VR reflecting that the senior unsecured
obligations rank
equally with the bank's unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
BANTRAB CAPITAL NOTES TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES' KEY
RATING DRIVERS
Bantrab Capital Notes Trust's (BCNT) upcoming 10-year USD
subordinated loan
participation notes are rated one notch below Bantrab's VR. The
notching for
loss severity reflects the notes' subordinated status, and the
fact that they
effectively rank junior to all Bantrab's present and future
senior indebtedness,
pari passu with all other unsecured subordinated debt, and
senior to Bantrab's
capital.
BANTRAB'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
Bantrab's risk profile in the foreseeable future. However, the
bank's ratings
are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around asset
quality,
profitability and capital position. A significant and unexpected
reduction of
the bank's capital ratios (Fitch Core Capital less than 11%), a
period of
sustained low earnings (ROAA < less than 1%) or an important
deterioration in
its asset quality would trigger a negative rating action.
Bantrab's upside potential is considered limited by its
relatively narrow
business model that results in concentrations on its revenue
sources. However,
Bantrab's rating could be upgraded should it successfully grow
with greater
revenue diversification and further consolidation of its
franchise, while
sustaining an adequate capital position.
BANTRAB SENIOR TRUST'S AND BANTRAB CAPITAL NOTES TRUST'S LOAN
PARTICIPATION
NOTES' RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent on rating actions
for Bantrab.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco de los Trabajadores
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national rating at 'A(gtm)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Financiera de los Trabajdores
--Long-term national rating at 'A(gtm)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Bantrab Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB-'.
Bantrab Capital Notes Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at
'B+(EXP)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dario Sanchez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6608
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 Jan.
2014.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria - Effective from
31 January 2014
to 20 March 2015
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies - Effective from 10
August 2012 to
20 March 2015
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.