(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agromercantil de
Guatemala's (BAM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
Short-term IDR
at 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'; all following Fitch's
peer review of
Guatemala's largest banks. Fitch also affirmed BAM's and Mercom
Bank Limited's
(Mercom) national ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BAM's IDRs & VR
The bank's intrinsic credit profile, as indicated by its
Viability Rating (VR),
drives the IDR and national ratings. BAM's operating environment
and sound
loss-absorption buffers highly influence its ratings. The bank's
stable
liquidity and funding, narrower franchise relative to larger
domestic banks,
aggressive credit growth, material borrower concentration and
pressured earnings
also weigh on the ratings.
Like all major local banks, BAM has a significant exposure (2.0x
Fitch core
capital ) to the Guatemalan sovereign (local-currency and
foreign-currency
IDRs of 'BB') through the holding of large securities
portfolios. Fitch does not
expect this to change due to limited investment options in the
country.
BAM's capital buffers, together with strong loan-loss reserves,
are a strength
that enables it to compete with local banks of a significantly
larger size.
Capitalization remains above industry averages, but it has
declined as lending
volumes increased. Fitch expects that the bank will be able to
maintain a sound
equity position (FCC above 13% of risk-weighted assets) over the
medium term.
The bank's management expects a moderation in loan growth to
levels more
commensurate with internal capital generation rates. In the
agency's opinion,
maintaining a sound loss-absorption cushion is necessary for the
bank to offset
concentration risks and sustain business growth.
BAM's funding profile consists of a diversified and stable base
of short-term
household deposits. To reduce liquidity gaps, the bank has
increased the use of
wholesale funds to extend the maturity of its liabilities. The
bank successfully
accessed international debt markets through the issuance of a
senior unsecured
loan participation note. Additionally, the bank had 19 credit
lines approved
from correspondent banks. Fitch views BAM's liquidity buffers,
which consist of
cash due from banks and Guatemalan sovereign securities, as
adequate. The
expansion of borrowed funds drove an increase in the bank's loan
to deposit
ratio, but this should decrease to acceptable levels as credit
growth slows
down.
Tighter underwriting criteria and a stricter collection process
will continue
driving BAM's sound loan quality. The agency anticipates some
credit quality
deterioration as the loan portfolio seasons, but this will be
easily manageable
for the bank. BAM employs provisioning policies that are more
conservative than
those required by local regulations.. This has significantly
increased coverage
of impaired loans.
BAM's corporate orientation explains the material obligor
concentration, which
is the largest source of credit risk. Fitch does not expect a
material decline
in concentration levels due to the relatively limited corporate
market in
Guatemala, dominated by conglomerates and family-owned groups.
The top 20 loans
accounted for 23% of gross loans and 1.71x FCC; all of these
exposures were
performing well and of very high credit quality.
Margin compression, due to increased funding costs and
heightened competition in
BAM's target segments, led to lower profitability indicators in
2014. Fitch
expects that improving operating efficiency may provide a modest
upside
potential to improve core earnings in the short term, but
convergence with peers
is no longer the agency's base case.
Although ratings do not factor in explicit support, Fitch views
Bancolombia's
('BBB'/Outlook Positive) 40% shareholding stake positively.
Bancolombia,
together with domestic shareholders, has supported BAM's
capitalization and is
now in the process of integrating key risk management functions.
Fitch believes
Bancolombia has the financial capacity to support BAM if
required; however,
potential mechanisms of support require approval from BAM's
current majority
shareholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MERCOM's NATIONAL RATINGS
In Fitch's opinion, the institutional support from BAM underpins
Mercom's
ratings. Mercom is totally integrated with BAM and operates in
complementary
market segments enhancing its business model. As a result its
national scale
ratings are equalized with BAM's credit profile.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - BAM's IDR, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
BAM's risk profile in the foreseeable future.
Downward pressure to the ratings would occur if the bank
increases its risk
appetite to pursue more aggressive loan growth, which leads to a
significant
deterioration of asset quality and/or capitalization (FCC ratio
below 11.5%).
BAM's IDRs and VR are at the same level as Guatemala's sovereign
rating. Given
the operating environment's high influence on BAM's VR, negative
changes in the
sovereign's ratings may result in a similar action on BAM's VR
and IDRs.
Potential for positive rating action in the VR is limited given
the bank's
moderate franchise which can limit pricing power and access to
funding in
periods of market stress relative to larger domestic banks.
However, the IDRs
could be upgraded if Bancolombia becomes the majority
shareholder.
Conversely, a material breach in the shareholding agreement with
Bancolombia
that weakens capital could result in a downgrade of BAM's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AGROMERCANTIL SENIOR TRUST (AST)
Agromercantil Senior Trust's (AST) rating is in line with BAM's
VR reflecting
that the senior unsecured obligations rank equally to the bank's
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
AST'S RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating would move in tandem with BAM's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon given BAM's limited systemic importance.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Guatemalan
government to
provide timely support to the bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--National scale long-term rating at 'A+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Agromercantil Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB'.
Mercom
--National scale long-term rating at 'A+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
