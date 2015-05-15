(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that CTBC
Financial Holding Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Holding) proposed
acquisition of 100% of
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Life) through a share
swap will have no
immediate impact on the ratings of CTBC Holding and its
subsidiaries. Taiwan
Life has an asset size of TWD516bn, representing 14% of CTBC
Holding's
consolidated assets at end-March 2015. The transaction is
scheduled to be
completed by October 2015, subject to shareholder and regulatory
approval.
Fitch expects the financial risk arising from the acquisition to
be containable,
given that CTBC Holding will issue new shares to Taiwan Life's
shareholders.
CTBC Holding's double leverage ratio would remain moderate at
104.6% on a pro
forma basis, while the statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy
ratio would
remain sound at 154.9%, well above the regulatory minimum of
100%. Meanwhile,
Taiwan Life reported a risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of
250%-300% at end-2014,
indicating no need of a parental capital injection in the near
term.
The acquisition is part of the CTBC group's strategy to
strengthen its market
position in domestic life insurance. Taiwan Life has a
well-established
franchise in Taiwan, with 68 years of operation. Its 5,500
agents will
complement CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Life)
distribution channels,
which now comprise a sales force of 1,700, together with
bancassurance,
insurance broker and telemarketing. CTBC Life's pro forma market
share would be
10.1% in 2014 in terms of first-year premiums, and would have
had combined
assets of about TWD895bn at end-2014, compared with 7.5% and
TWD387bn without
the acquisitions.
CTBC Holding's subsidiaries are CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., CTBC Life
and CTBC
Securities Co., Ltd.
The list of ratings is as follows:
CTBC Holding:
- Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
- National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative
- National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating at 'a'
- Subordinated debt rating at 'A+(twn)'
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
- National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative
- National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating at 'a'
- Support Rating at '3'
- Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'
- Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(twn)'
- Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'A-' and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
Long-Term Rating at
'BBB' and
National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term
Rating at 'BBB'
- Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
(Basel III
Additional Tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'
- Subordinated bonds' (Basel III Tier 2 capital) National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(twn)'
CTBC Life:
- Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
- National IFS Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative
- National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(twn)'
Contacts:
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC
Securities)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Joyce Huang, CFA (CTBC Life)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Jonathan Lee (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities)
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Jeffrey Liew (CTBC Life)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.