(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
assigned National
Development Bank PLC's (NDB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed
subordinated debentures
of up to LKR10bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'A+(lka)(EXP)'. At the
same time Fitch has withdrawn the expected rating of
'AA-(lka)(EXP)' assigned to
NDB's proposed senior debentures.
The proposed subordinated debentures, which will have a tenor of
five years and
carry fixed and zero coupons, will be listed on the Colombo
Stock Exchange. NDB
expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital
base and reduce
asset and liability maturity mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
Fitch is withdrawing the expected rating assigned to NDB's
proposed senior
debentures as its forthcoming senior debt issuance is no longer
expected to
convert to final ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
NDB's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
The issuer rating is driven by the bank's intrinsic financial
strength. NDB's
rating captures its long and stable operating history and its
developing
franchise as a commercial bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
NDB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
Fitch believes that NDB's capitalisation and its rating would
come under
pressure if the bank sustains its growth momentum, in the
absence of other
mitigating factors.
The consolidation of NDB's franchise alongside its ability to
sustain strong
credit metrics could result in an upgrade of NDB's ratings.
A full list of NDB's ratings follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating : '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
Proposed subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)(EXP)'
For more details on NDB's ratings and credit profile, see the
full rating report
dated 22 August 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 July 2014
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
NDB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015,
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, and
"Evaluating
Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.